Brittany Cartwright seemingly did the impossible years ago when she married Jax Taylor and tied down Vanderpump Rules' perpetual bachelor. Through his time on Vanderpump Rules, we watched as Taylor conflated story after story and found ways to bring drama to his life by cheating on Stassi Schroeder, blowing up his friendship with Tom Sandoval by sleeping with Kristen Doute, and more of his antics displayed on the reality series. Now, Cartwright has said that the "veil was lifted" regarding Taylor and that the reason for their recent split is simply because she saw how Taylor is.

Taylor and Cartwright are currently starring on the series The Valley on Bravo and while Taylor and Cartwright have said in past interviews that viewers can see when their marriage shifts on the show, Cartwright is now talking about exactly what was her breaking point. In a recent interview on Watch What Happens Live, Cartwright shared that Taylor was mad at her for going out with Doute one night and made up an entire story about what happened to yell at her and it was the moment that Cartwright realized exactly what Taylor was doing.

“We just had a horrible fight and it was like a veil was lifted, and I noticed everything wrong,” she said. She went on to explain the fabricated anger that Taylor had. “He kind of woke up one morning and was mad that I went out with Kristen the night before, and kind of made up a story in his own head and started a fight about something that never happened,” Cartwright said on the show and even said that they would fight about everything at that point and that it was "very toxic" for them. She did go on to say that there was no infidelity on Taylor's part, despite rumors. "I did all the digging. We made sure that wasn’t true.” She then added “I feel like there’s always rumors about Jax, no matter what.”

Is This Really the End For Jax and Brittany?

Cartwright revealed to host Andy Cohen that she was barely having sex with Taylor by her breaking point and even revealed that it started before their son Cruz was born. Now, she's committed to co-parenting their son together and making sure that he is who they think about the most.

“Jax is a great father, I’ll give him that. That’s our main priority, no matter what,” Cartwright said. So is this the end for the couple? We'll have to see how things play out on The Valley.

