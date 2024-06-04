The Big Picture Brittany Cartwright spotted without wedding ring amid separation rumors from Jax Taylor.

Jax seen spending extended time with Instagram model Paige Woolen, fueling rumors.

Brittany receives support from fans as speculation swirls around her relationship with Jax.

Brittany Cartwright has recently been spotted without her wedding ring, as reported by People, in light of her separation from Jax Taylor. The photos that People captured show the reality star being out and about with a friend and her left hand noticeably bare. It is no secret that Jax and Brittany have been making headlines in the past several weeks, with multiple rumors and questions surrounding their marriage. The most recent headline involves Jax being spotted with Instagram model Paige Woolen, as paparazzi captured them spending three hours together during a lunch outing. Jax and Paige's extended lunching only adds fuel to the fire, especially with rumors about Jax's involvement with other women. Some time ago, there was speculation about a romantic connection between Jax and his publicist, Lori Krebs. Although Brittany shut down the Lori rumors on their podcast When Reality Hits with Jax and Brittany, Brittany unfollowed Lori on Instagram, which led to even more speculation.

Since their initial lunch outing, Jax and Paige have continued to be seen together at various events, including a mutual friend's birthday party. While there could be multiple reasons for Brittany's choice not to wear her wedding ring, the rumor mill is quick to connect it to her separation from Jax and his outings with Paige. However, there could be many reasons why Brittany has removed her wedding ring. It's made even more complicated by the rumors swirling around about other women and Jax's mistreatment of Brittany, which has been showcased on their reality show The Valley.

Brittany Receives Support From Fans During Split

Jax and Brittany have been under a microscope since their separation was made public. It didn't help that fans of Vanderpump Rules tuned in to watch Katie Maloney bring up the rumors swirling online about Jax cheating on Brittany. Jax made an appearance on the show and confronted Katie about it during a party at James Kennedy's home. In her confessional, Katie said, " Jax has always been completely unhinged. And this is why I don't f--k with him. I mean, I feel bad about Brittany, but like, your husband is a disgusting pig." In his latest podcast episode, When Reality Hits with Jax and Brittany, he revealed an interesting aspect of his relationship with Brittany - they are open to exploring dating other people. However, Jax clarified that his lunch with Paige was simply a friendly meal and nothing more. Jax has been facing criticism ever since he and Brittany announced their separation, and now that Brittany has removed her wedding ring, things are bound to escalate even further.

