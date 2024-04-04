The Big Picture Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor's new show The Valley is a fun look at their life in the Valley.

Brittany Cartwright did the impossible on Vanderpump Rules: She seemed to tame Jax Taylor. Now, she and Taylor (who left Vanderpump Rules after Season 8) are back with their new series The Valley on Bravo. Showing their lives in the Valley with a newer group of friends on a new reality series (with some familiar faces appearing on the show and Taylor returning for an episode of Vanderpump Rules), The Valley has been a fun new look at how Cartwright and Taylor are as a couple but more importantly, how they are as parents to their son Cruz Cauchi.

Talking with the Daily Dish at the premiere party for the show, Cartwright shared that it was a journey for Cruz to get used to filming. “I think, like, the first day...he was a little overwhelmed,” she said. “There was like 10 people in our house with cameras and sound [equipment].” But then Cruz was excited to take on the show. “After that, he just like went right into it, like the rest of us,” she said. “We forget that they are even there and, you know, it was fun.” And in true mom fashion, she couldn't help but praise her boy. “He’s the sweetest thing.”

Taylor revealed that their son loved the camera guys and the crew. “He was always behind the camera, watching the scenes when they do the playbacks and all that,” he said. “He was sitting with the crew, [and] he loved it. Craft services was probably his favorite thing.” Taylor went on to talk about his son's television debut, saying “I mean, whether he likes it or not, he’s on it. I don’t know, [if] it’s something [he’ll] want to pursue one day. He can do whatever he wants, but at least this is something he can look back on and be like, ‘Oh, my God! There’s my douchebag dad.’”

There's a lot to Unpack on 'The Valley'

Currently, we know that Cartwright and Taylor are going through a separation and Taylor has said that we will see on the show how their relationship has shifted. Right now, with the show just premiering, they seem to still be that couple they were on Vanderpump Rules so it will be interesting to watch as their dynamic shifts throughout the show. At least we now know that their son is in it for the snacks.

