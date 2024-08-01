It was clear Brittany Murphy (née Bertolotti) was destined for fame from a young age. After attending the Verne Fowler School of Dance and Theater Arts in New Jersey, Murphy's family relocated to Los Angeles so she could pursue her acting career. She earned her first major TV role at the age of just 13, playing Brenda Drexell in the sitcom Drexell's Class. Murphy's breakout into features came a few years later, when she landed the role of Tai Frasier in the teen comedy Clueless.

Murphy went on to secure starring and supporting roles in numerous hit movies and, in 2002, was presented with the Young Hollywood Award for Standout Performance by a Young Actor - Female. Famed critic, Roger Ebert was a big fan of Murphy's work, likening her comedic timing to the iconic Lucille Ball. Here's a look back on some of the most outstanding roles of a promising career that was cut short by Murphy's tragic passing in 2009 at the age of 32.

10 'Uptown Girls' (2003)

Director: Boaz Yakin

Image via MGM

In Uptown Girls, Murphy plays Molly Gunn, a naive 'it girl' living on the fortune she inherited from her famous rock 'n' roll dad. But everything changes when Molly finds out her manager has stolen all her money and disappeared, and she's forced to join the working classes. Molly lands a job as a nanny for Ray (Dakota Fanning), and there is a serious clash of personalities. In a role reversal, Molly is the one that needs to grow up and Ray is the kid who teaches her how.

One of the reasons this movie has such appeal, is the underlying theme of childhood trauma the main characters share. Sure, there are lots of cute and funny moments, but Uptown Girls also has plenty of drama. Young Ray struggles with the lack of support and guidance from her absentee mother and Molly is like the proverbial Peter Pan, creating a fairy tale world for herself where she never has to grow up. Murphy and Fanning's on-screen chemistry shines through, and the bond their characters create makes for a thoroughly enjoyable watch.

9 'Just Married' (2003)

Director: Shawn Levy

Image via 20th Century Studios

When Sarah (Murphy) and Tom (Ashton Kutcher) are Just Married, things couldn't be more perfect. Although they grew up in different worlds, him an average blue-collar guy and her an aspiring writer from a wealthy family, it's love at first sight. Ignoring the disapproval of friends and family, the lovebirds set off on the perfect honeymoon in Italy. Following a series of disastrous events and misunderstandings, culminating with the pair ending up in jail, they head home with their relationship on the rocks. But not even the honeymoon from hell can keep this couple apart. After some sound fatherly advice, Tom realizes Sarah is the one for him after all and attempts to ram her family's gate with his Dodge Charger to prove it.

"Those looking for a sophisticated story line might want to consider a different Murphy film, but Just Married delivers lighthearted slapstick fun."

The reception to Just Married was pretty mixed, but it made a very respectable $101.6 million at the box office and Murphy's role led to a 2003 Nominee Teen Choice Award for Choice Movie Actress. Those looking for a sophisticated story line might want to consider a different Murphy film, but Just Married delivers lighthearted slapstick fun.

8 'Don’t Say a Word' (2001)

Director: Gary Fleder

Image via 20th Century Studios

Don't Say a Word, is the dramatic tale of a traumatized teen, who holds information a gang of crooks is desperate to unlock. Murphy plays Elisabeth Burrows, a young psychiatric hospital patient who hasn't spoken in years since witnessing her father's brutal death. It's later revealed that Elisabeth's dad double-crossed the leader of a criminal gang he was involved with and made off with a rare gem worth millions. Elisabeth is the only one with information of the whereabouts of the gem and the ruthless criminals, led by Patrick Koster (Sean Bean), kidnap the daughter of child psychiatrist Nathan Conrad (Michael Douglas), to force him to extract a code number from Elizabeth that will lead to the hidden jewel.

"Murphy stands out as Elisabeth. She draws the audience in with a mix of empathy for her character's plight and uneasiness about her reaction to the situation she has been forced into."

Movies about mental health can come under criticism for how a socially sensitive issue is portrayed (and this film was not generally well-reviewed in 2001), but Murphy stands out as Elisabeth. She draws the audience in with a mix of empathy for her character's plight and uneasiness about her reaction to the situation she has been forced into. Murphy's 2002 Golden Satellite Award Nomination for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role, Drama was well-earned.

7 'Drop Dead Gorgeous' (1999)

Director: Michael Patrick Jann

Image via New Line Cinema

Set in a small town in Minnesota, Drop Dead Gorgeous is a mockumentary-style dark comedy about an annual beauty pageant where the contestants will go to the most extreme lengths to win the crown. Murphy plays Lisa Swenson, a New York obsessed teen with a drag-queen brother, who becomes the willing fall guy for fellow competitor Amber Atkins (Kirsten Dunst). After a series of suspicious 'accidents', the crown eventually goes to Becky Leeman (Denise Richards), whose mother, Gladys (Kirstie Alley) just happens to be a former beauty queen and pageant organizer. But the Leeman victory doesn't last long, ending with a spectacular exploding swan float and a lengthy prison sentence.

Drop Dead Gorgeous did not do well at the box office, grossing far less than the film's $15 million budget. However, the movie is now considered to be a cult classic, particularly among members of the LGBTQ+ community. Murphy's larger than life, but largely likable character, Lisa, provides refreshing comic relief, and anyone with a fondness for the overly dramatic will get a real kick out of this movie.

6 'Riding in Cars With Boys' (2001)

Director: Penny Marshall

Close

Riding in Cars with Boys is a touching coming of age story, based on the memoirs of writer Beverly Donofrio, played by Drew Barrymore. The movie follows Donofrio's sometimes amusing, sometimes insolent, personal journey over two decades, starting in the late 1960s. Murphy plays the role of Beverly's best friend, Fay Forrester, who announces, at Bev’s wedding, that she is pregnant too. Shunned by their families, the two friends form a strong bond and find comfort in each other’s failings.

Watching this compelling story unfold, it's clear to see how the book made it on to the New York Times Best Seller list. Here is a woman who, after overcoming the difficulties of teenage motherhood and being married to a heroin-addicted husband, went on to earn a master's degree in creative writing and have a successful career. Murphy's straight-talking and witty portrayal of Fay is a charming addition to what is one of Drew Barrymore's best movies.

5 'Girl, Interrupted' (1999)

Director: James Mangold

Image via Columbia Pictures

Set in the middle of the societal shift of the late 1960s, Girl, Interrupted is based on the torrid true story of Susanna Kaysen (Winona Ryder), who, after a suicide attempt, finds herself at a mental institution for troubled young women. While there, she befriends some of the other patients, including sociopath Lisa (Angelina Jolie) and Daisy (Murphy), who suffers from eating disorders and is prone to self-harm. The film gives an insight into the various traumas that brought these women together and how their unconventional bond helps Susanna on her road to recovery.

Girl, Interrupted's depiction of mental health has caused some controversy among audiences, but this does not make the film any less compelling. Murphy's role earned her a nomination for a Young Artist Award for Leading Young Actress in 2000, and Daisy remains one of her most memorable characters.

4 'Happy Feet' (2006)

Director: George Miller

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Happy Feet is an adorable animation about Mumble the Emperor Penguin (Elijah Wood) who can't sing a single note in tune. This does not bode well, because he needs a unique 'heartsong' to attract a mate and Mumble has his heart set on Gloria (Murphy), who has the voice of an angel. As the worst singer in the world, Mumble becomes an outcast, but his secret weapon is his brilliant tap dancing, which ultimately saves the day for himself and his fellow penguins.

Happy Feet was the most commercially successful of Murphy's films and earned director George Miller an Oscar for Best Animated Feature. What some may not know is that Murphy recorded the singing voice as well as the speaking voice of Gloria, something her earlier training prepared her well for. Murphy's outstanding portrayal of Gloria led to her winning the 2006 Women Film Critics Circle (WFCC) Award for Best Animated Female.

3 '8 Mile' (2002)

Director: Curtis Hanson

Image via Universal Pictures

The movie 8 Mile takes its name from a stretch of road that marks a physical and cultural boundary around the city of Detroit. It also represents an invisible barrier dividing the main character, Jimmy Smith Jr. (Eminem) from his dreams of becoming a successful hip-hop artist. Murphy plays the role of Jimmy's love interest Alex, an aspiring model looking for a gateway into New York, but the relationship comes to an abrupt end when he catches her having sex with his friend Wink (Eugene Byrd). Despite their split, Jimmy and Alex still share affection for each other, evidenced by their respectful middle-finger salute after he wins his epic final rap battle with Papa Doc (Anthony Mackie).

While not strictly a biography, 8 Mile does draw a lot from Eminem's personal experiences and represents one of the best movie performances by a rapper. Murphy's portrayal of Alex is also very strong and, as the more experienced actor, she shows great talent by complimenting rather than overshadowing the leading man.

2 'Clueless' (1995)

Director: Amy Heckerling