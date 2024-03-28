The Big Picture Brittany Snow refuses to engage with Selling the OC cast post-divorce drama - no more time and energy.

The Oppenheim Group has a weird trend of actors married to real estate agents whose marriages end in divorce on the Netflix reality series. However, Chrishell Stause's split from Justin Hartley played out very differently than Tyler Stanaland. Season 1 of Selling the OC showed Tyler flirty with multiple women. One of them was accused of trying to kiss him. This was especially awkward since he was married to Brittany Snow.

Tyler claimed his marriage with Snow was fine after the kiss incident. However, the Pitch Perfect star filed for divorce from him after the season aired. The divorce was finalized after two years of marriage in 2022. He returned for season 2 and his suspicious relationship with costar Alex Hall led to more discussion. It was also revealed he hooked up with Polly Brindle. Snow finally addresses their split and the Netflix show.

Brittany Snow Refuses to Give 'Selling the OC' Cast Her Energy

Snow appeared on the Call Her Daddy podcast and addressed her divorce. "I will preface this with they've taken up, and I'm collectively calling them all they, because I don't know any of them except my ex-husband. They took up a lot of energy and emotion and time and real estate in my head and I don't want to give them any more time and energy," she started. "Because then they would win and they would get what they wanted, which was getting my time an energy, and attention. I was not aware of a lot of things."

She said people's assumptions about how her marriage ended happened. "They messed up," she made clear and worked hard on releasing her anger. The Pitch Perfect star said the saddest part is that she doubted herself because she was blindsided by this. "I had instincts and I think because I was in love I didn't trust them," she revealed. Snow also doesn't feel comfortable with her personal life being exposed and refuses to "play that game" once the reality show puts a spotlight on it.

This is the first time the actor acknowledged watching the Netflix series. "Of course, I saw it," she said. "I watched it with my dog." She confirmed that she watched it alone and can laugh about it now. Snow ended the conversation by saying there was love in their marriage. The actress doesn't regret marrying him.

Hall posted a video on Instagram of her hanging out on a balcony after the podcast episode dropped. "Imagine talking sh-t about me in your ugly town to your stinky friend & I'm just over here having breakfast in Lake Como before I head to my massage," are over it. She captioned it, "PSA: You will never be criticized by someone doing more than you. When working your way to the top, always have your blinders on. Focus on yourself, your goals, and what’s important to you. xx." Fans thought this was a response to Snow. Hall claimed it wasn't after multiple angry comments. "People in my comments really jumping to a conclusion that this post is related to something that it’s not. Y’all are here to stir up your own drama for reeeeeal," she wrote.

Stanaland won't be returning or season 3 of Selling the OC. He'll be working for his father. Hall revealed she hadn't talked to him recently at the reunion for Selling Sunset season 7, and he blocked her on Instagram. She claims not to know why he did that.

Selling the OC can be streamed on Netflix.

