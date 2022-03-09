Launching in 2014 on Comedy Central, Broad City was one of the first shows of its kind. Writers and stars Abbi Jacobson and Ilana Glazer created a series that stands apart from other female led comedies of the early/mid 2000s. Historically in comedies, females take on the role of the “precarious girl”, as has been demonstrated in series’ such as Girls created by Lena Dunham. “Precarious girl comedies hinge on immobility as a mode of being. Claiming difference, alienation, isolation, and specialness is part of how characters shore up their identity” writes professor and researcher, Rebecca Wanzo. The Broad City girls defy this trope by disrupting the expectations that the “precarious girl” comedies entail. Abbi and Ilana share common traits with the “precarious girl”, but it is their attitudes, viewpoints, and responses to these traits that differentiates them and puts them in a more favorable, optimistic position than the precarious girl for viewers.

In a good portion of the show Abbi and Ilana are stuck doing jobs they find to be a drag. Yet, they still reach beyond having this position mark them as immobile characters. Abbi and Ilana use their desperation to “make it” to try, to the best of their ability, to persevere and obtain their goals in the end. An example of this is Abbi’s progression from being a cleaner at the gym she works at, an immobile position that is very unrewarding, to getting the position of a trainer, which is one that she always wanted and went out of her way to achieve. Additionally, these are all steppingstones to stay afloat financially, as on her own time she works hard to turn her passion for drawing into her dream job of becoming a successful illustrator.

The way in which Broad City deals with “abjection” ties into how Abbi and Ilana move away from being immobile characters. Abbi and Ilana call attention to the ideal self throughout the show, but their characters are not hopeless, and never refer to the ideal self as something that has been lost forever. Instead, they acknowledge that perhaps they’re not in the place in life they wish to be, and approach this feeling with the active effort to achieve the self they want. This opposes the precarious girl who accepts her position to be the end all be all, determining her whole personality. Abbi and Ilana always going after what they truly desire, whether it be Abbi chasing her career, or Ilana chasing ultimate hedonism, viewers are offered pleasures that are hard to find in other series’. These character structures give pleasure to the viewer because while viewers can identify with the struggles Abbi and Ilana face, they are also shown optimism, and that their abject positions are not permanent. This constructs the counter-hegemonic ideology that female pleasure both exists and is valuable; a theme that narratives up until this point have rarely depicted.

A prominent and modern aspect of Broad City that opposes precarious girl comedies is the resonating feelings of positivity, sweetness, and hopefulness that the tight friendship and bond that protagonists Abbi and Ilana share creates. The friendship that is expressed by these two in the show is natural, wholesome, transparent, and very dedicated. This diverges from the patterns of precarious girl comedies, in which friendships are typically slippery slopes due to the main character being an isolationist. An example is the series finale of Girls. The main characters are all shown on their own path, splintered away from their friendships with each other. This narrative gives female viewers the idea that to truly succeed, their success must be mutually exclusive. They can have the friendship, the romance, or the career, but they most certainly can’t have it all.

Broad City sends the opposite message to viewers, for Abbi and Ilana’s search for personal happiness and success is done while being tied to the hip of the other one. Not only are they always by the other one’s side, but they are always encouraging and loyal friends to each other. One instance out of numerous times throughout each episode of the show when this can be seen is in the episode "Wisdom Teeth" in Season Two. Ilana says “Can I capture the complexity that is this beautiful flavor?” when trying to describe Abbi. This shows Ilana truly finds Abbi to be a beautiful, fascinating, and multifaceted woman, and one she is genuinely proud to call her best friend. TV analyst and former television reporter, Libby Hill, says “Abbi and Ilana’s relationship is the type of forever friendship so many of us yearn to cultivate, one that stands the test of time whether we grow as people or not.” This type of airtight friendship is a semi rare, yet very key depiction, for it strays from past trends in television and film that show audiences that romances or work relations are what the individual should narrow their attention on, putting to the side lasting friendships that could provide them lifelong value and support. Disputing these representations, especially those showing that women can’t have it all, are compelling because of the claim of not being able to have it all, is a distinguished argument against feminism from those who feel that individuals fighting for feminism are being too demanding and asking for too much. With strong wills and trusting relationships, the Broad City gals shows audiences that they can in fact have all it is they want.

Abbi and Ilana not falling under the precarious girl category is an aspect that many viewers acknowledge, appreciate, and strongly identify with because it makes the characters more real and attainable. Abbi and Ilana never try and act how they think women should act, such as being polite or ladylike. Abbi and Ilana not being particularly ladylike is a strong point of their characters because while they may not be ladylike, they are also not defined by their grossness, such as characters that are in the precarious girl category. When asked about the premise of the show by New Yorker writer Emily Nussbaum, Glazer described it as “vulnerability is strength”. This underlying theme to essentially everything that the girls endure in the show derives pleasure for viewers because it allows them to openly reflect on the various mishaps they have most likely gone through in their own lives, without using an overly critical or judgmental lens to view them. Nussbaum wrote about the show, “Bodies out of control are hilarious and lovely, not dirty and grotesque”.

This take on the attributes of precarious girls that are “so gross” and essentially define them, is restorative for viewers because it expresses a message opposite to that of precarious girl comedies. It shows viewers that these parts of them are merely parts, and that it shouldn’t define their whole being. It shows viewers that one can be a woman and have these “gross” parts of their identity, because it is what is normal of all people. This also ties into messages of the show that counter the idea that individuals should be defined by traits created by their gender.

By accompanying comedic powerhouse duo Abbi and Ilana as they face the obstacles life has in store, audiences are provided high entertainment through the lenses of two honest female leads. Abbi and Ilana are characters in which viewers can find comfort by identifying with their uncomfortable moments, while also being uplifted by their persistent nature. By showing women in everyday scenarios, Broad City does an efficient job at demonstrating to viewers that their priorities should not lie in trying to meet the endless demanding, impossible expectations society has created for women. Instead, they should seek out their own personal pleasures and successes while engaging actively in the relationships they make for themselves. With such strong emphasis on themes of self-love and support, the girls can maintain balanced lives, never truly sacrificing a part of their lives for another one. Broad City makes great strides in changing representations for women, as Abbi and Ilana depict women seeking after, and having it all — friendship, a successful career, romance, and even fun and adventure through it all.

