The Big Picture Broad City broke barriers by showing authentic and unapologetic female friendships, pushing the limits of what was deemed "appropriate" for women on TV.

The show combined raunchy comedy with heartfelt moments, depicting the realities of friendship and mother-daughter relationships.

Broad City provided representation for both female and male characters, creating well-rounded and relatable characters in the series.

When Broad City first premiered on Comedy Central in 2014, it became an instant success among audiences and critics, who found this female-led sitcom about two weird, spunky women to be refreshingly hilarious. Broad City took us on a wild ride with Abbi Jacobson and Ilana Glazer, two single Jewish women in their twenties, navigating their hectic lives in New York City. The two actresses first met in 2007 when they attended the Upright Citizens Brigade Improv school and began to rehearse together in small comedy groups before they launched their comedy web series three years later. The short sketch series was called Broad City and caught the attention of the school's co-founder, Amy Poehler. She saw talent in Jacobson and Glazer and helped them launch their funny web show into the Comedy Central hit (where she served as executive producer) that features the importance of a strong female friendship that we can all relate to.

Broad City has never been afraid to push the limits, as it showed that women could be just as funny, filthy, and sexual as male comedies. That's a big reason why the show has the most 100% perfect scores for most of its seasons on Rotten Tomatoes. Many of the critics and audience scores praised its hysterical, laid-back comedy style that also made them fall in love with New York. Because let's face it, many of us were tired of watching the Carrie Bradshaws and Blair Waldorfs of Manhattan walking down the street in their designer heels. We were ready to see women like Jacobson and Glazer, shown in a new authentic light, that presented them in all their flaws.

'Broad City' Shows an Authentic Side to Female Friendships

Before Broad City, female-led comedy shows were deemed a bit tame until HBO premiered Girls in 2012. The show paved the way for more sitcoms like Broad City, where women could be themselves. Abbi Jacobson and Ilana Glazer openly converse about sex, scoring drugs, and being filthy by talking about their feces. This was a new and authentic side to women that encouraged us to embrace every gross part of ourselves. It helped redefine female comedy tropes in sitcoms as Glazer and Jacobson were not afraid to push the bar when it came to what was deemed "inappropriate" to show on television. A perfect example of this is in one of the best episodes of the series, the Season 1 finale, titled "The Last Supper." The girls go out to a nice upscale restaurant, dressed in their fancy clothes, to celebrate Abbi's birthday. As the two enjoy their meal, Abbi excuses herself into the restroom to then pee out a condom that immediately derails her from a good night. Meanwhile, Ilana eats shellfish that she's allergic to but intentionally fails to mention this to anyone as she wants to enjoy the prix-fixe seafood dinner Abbi's dad had paid for. Ilana's master plan is to have Abbi jab her with an EpiPen when her throat starts to close up, but it doesn't quite work out that way. Abbi accidentally stabs herself with the EpiPen and Ilana's face blows up from the allergic reaction that causes her to pass out. Full of adrenaline from the pen, Abbi carries Ilana out of the restaurant to then curl up in a hospital bed to eat cake together.

The season closed out on a funny yet sweet note because those moments put the reality of a true friendship at the forefront. When Abbi comes clean to Ilana about the four-day-old condom that she peed out, she expresses to her how it makes her feel disgusting and nasty. Ilana, being the good friend that we all need, doesn't scold her for this. Instead, she urges her to dust it off and tells her, “So what, you’re a nasty bitch, who cares? Let’s go get high.” She's the kind friend who encourages you to be honest with your body and live openly with your sexuality because she will not shame you. This episode shows how Abbi is the friend we also need, who will carry us to the hospital when we pass out from an allergic reaction. Broad City rightfully garnered those high Rotten Tomatoes scores for each season, 100% for Seasons 2 through 4, when the show expanded more on the adventures of this grossly relatable female friendship.

'Broad City' Combines Comedy With Heartfelt Moments

Broad City brought some hilariously raunchy scenes to the screen, as well as some great loving moments that many audiences have connected to. In Season 4, Episode 3, titled "Abbi's Mom," Abbi shares a very special day with her once-strict mother, Joanne (Peri Gilpin), when she comes to visit her in New York. She expects to have a pretty calm night until her mom tells her about the benign lump that was found during a breast exam. Joanne assures her not to worry and instead tells her that she wants to loosen up and have a fun night with her. So Ilana encourages Abbi to show her a good time and get high with her mother, which she does. They then begin to talk about their sex lives, during which Joanne confesses to Abbi that she's sexually frustrated because she has only slept with three men and her husband has not helped with that. Abbi and Ilana then take her to a sex store to help unleash her sexual frustration. The many funny and wholesome moments in this episode truly define what a real mother-daughter relationship can look like.

The show is also great at keeping the playing field leveled in providing representation of both the female and male characters in the series. In an interview with Vox, Glazer and Jacobson discussed the process of creating the characters: "We construct our female characters the same as our male characters, and men are minimized in their representation in media as well." This is seen with many of the male characters on the show, like Abbi's annoying lazy roommate Matt Bevers (John Gemberling), who represents the bane of her existence. Then there's Ilana's sweet, bubbly friend Jaime (Arturo Castro), who also serves as her stoner roommate and supplies her with drugs when needed. But it's Hannibal Buress' character Lincoln (Ilana's on-again-off-again boyfriend) who Glazer and Jacobson wrote to be the voice of reason for the two girls, as he was a genuinely good and responsible guy. Broad City earned 100% scores on these seasons on Rotten Tomatoes for how it uniquely captures the daily lives of these two millennial stoner women who had not been seen yet on television. This was the first time many of us felt seen as we identified with these funny, weird, artistic women who were pretty damn cool. We wanted a show that made us feel cool, and Broad City did just that.

