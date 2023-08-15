The Big Picture Traditional broadcast and cable TV have fallen below 50% of all television viewing in the US, as streaming platforms gain more footing.

Netflix, Max, and Disney+ are popular streaming platforms that produce original content.

Linear TV, including cable and broadcast, accounted for only 49.6% of viewing in July, as people increasingly adapt to the freedom and convenience of streaming.

The television landscape has officially changed. While it has been a few years since streaming platforms took over the market, this is the first time in history broadcast and cable viewing made up less than half of the overall television consumption, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Audiences clearly enjoy watching their favorite movies and television series in their own time, without having to wait for a specific hour to tune in to the storylines they're invested in. While it feels like the inevitable transition has been present for some time, seeing it as raw data can be enlightening to understand how far streaming has come.

During the month of July, streaming platforms made up almost 38% of television viewing across the United States. Compared to two years ago, the viewers' preference for watching movies and series through the internet grew exponentially, with only 26% of the overall watching being through streaming at this point of the year back in 2021. Netflix, Max and Disney+ are some of the most popular platforms in the market, producing original content every year while expanding their libraries with legacy titles. The companies are currently in trouble due to the ongoing dual strike because of how they refuse to pay residuals related to streaming viewership.

On the other hand, linear TV has been taking plenty of heat in recent years, as the new historic number demonstrates. Cable TV brought in 29.6% of all viewing while broadcast TV only managed 20% in the month of July, sitting at a combined 49.6% The remaining 11.6% went to physical media and video games played on TV screens. It's clear that people are increasingly leaving these mediums of television behind, adapting their own watching schedule to the freedom the internet provides. It remains to be seen if the trends continue in the future, or if cable will bounce back as the streaming industry continues to change every year with different pricing.

The Future of Television

While it could be argued that the future of television will rely on streaming platforms for distribution, the landscape might not be the same after the upcoming adjustments the industry will go through. With the Writers Guild of America and SAG-AFTRA currently on strike, the studios have to come up with a fair deal that guarantees that the people working on streaming movies and television series will receive proper compensation for their work. Whenever that deal takes place, it will change the way executives and artists alike look at the industry, and no one knows yet what it will mean for the consumers' options.