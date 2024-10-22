Gritty detective shows are a staple on British television, with the past decade seeing many come and go with little to no fanfare. However, when Chris Chibnall's Broadchurch debuted in 2013, it was clear this was going to be different. By focusing on the fallout of a murder on a small unsuspecting coastal community, the series sets itself apart from others by being intrinsically invested in its people rather than the facts of the central crime. Such was the success of the series that it earned a 92% rating on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, as well as an audience rating of 91%.

Now, over ten years on, fans of Broadchurch still rave about each twist and turn in this marvelously crafted mystery. Although hitting its creative peak in its first season, Season 2 is a just-as-enthralling continuation following the first outing's major cliffhanger, with the third season an almost entirely new story, albeit one that isn't quite as engaging. Currently, you can stream all three seasons of the series on Peacock. A synopsis of the series reads:

"When the corpse of an 11-year-old British boy, Danny Latimer, is found bloodied and dirty on an idyllic beach, a small Dorset community becomes the focus of a police investigation and media madness. Out-of-town Detective Inspector Alec Hardy gets the point position over Detective Sgt. Ellie Miller -- who feels the job should have been hers. Now she must engage in an efficient working relationship with taciturn Hardy. Slowly, more members of the community of Broadchurch are drawn into the investigation, with a telephone engineer drawing great attention when he admits to a special connection to the case. While dealing with so much unwelcome attention, Danny's family tries to cope with its grief. When a suspect is named and charged, the ensuing trial sees the defendant promising to expose more of the townspeople's secrets."

'Broadchurch' is a Who's Who of British Acting Talent

Broadchurch is certainly most famous for its leading pair, with David Tennant and Olivia Colman making an unlikely but perfect duo as D.I. Alec Hardy and D.S. Ellie Miller. Joining the two across the three seasons is a who's who of British acting talent, starting with the family at the heart of the story, the Latimers, headed by father Mark (Andrew Buchan) and his wife Beth (Jodie Whittaker). The series also showcases the talents of the likes of Bridgerton's Jonathan Bailey as eager reporter Olly, national newspaper reporter Karen (Vicky McClure), Pauline Quirk as Susan Wright, Arthur Darvill as Reverend Paul Coates, Jacob Anderson as Dean Thomas, a villainous Phoebe Waller-Bridge as Abby, and finally David Bradley as newsagents owner Jack, with the veteran marking the third Broadchurch actor to have also played Doctor Who on television.

Broadchurch is available to stream right now on Peacock.

