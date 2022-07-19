Many of the favorite actors in popular television series and feature films actually had their start on the Broadway stage. And, before the exponential growth of technology that now allows people to be found all across the globe through apps such as TikTok and casting websites open to the public, many of the film stars of olden times were raised on the stage.

Even now, high-profile actors still recommend the young actor to rush to the theatre and act on stage before trying film and television, so they can immerse themselves in the roots of acting and learn all the mediums efficiently. Regardless of the technological advances made in recent years, Broadway’s own actors are still growing in fame and moving towards a career in Hollywood.

Ben Platt

Ben Platt, known for his role as Evan Hansen in Dear Evan Hansen and a replacement for Elder Cunningham in Book of Mormon, has gone on to work in a variety of roles off-stage and on-screen. Platt played the geeky Benji Applebaum in Pitch Perfect in 2012 before his role in Dear Evan Hansen. The opportunity to do film work grew after his 2017 Tony-award-winning performance as Evan, and he was cast in Run This Town while also pursuing an intense music career.

In 2019, Platt was cast alongside high school friend (and actor) Beanie Feldstein in a film adaptation of Merrily We Roll Along and played Payton Hobart in Ryan Murphy’s The Politician for the show’s two seasons. In 2022, it was announced Platt would star in the musical comedy film Theater Camp, based on his 2020 short film of the same name.

Daveed Diggs

Daveed Diggs played the dual role of Marquis de Lafayette and Thomas Jefferson in the smash-hit musical Hamilton. After the success of Hamilton, Diggs was cast in The Get Down and Black-ish, each for ten episodes. Diggs was also seen in Wonder as Mr. Thomas Browne, and The Starling as Ben.

Central Park, AppleTV+’s musical comedy cartoon, stars Diggs as Helen, and he also has been a voice in both Star Trek: Prodigy and Star Wars Resistance. Diggs is a lead role in TNT’s Snowpiercer and was cast as Sebastian in Disney’s live-action The Little Mermaid, set to release in 2023.

Idina Menzel

The wickedly-talented Idina Menzel was a part of two monumental musicals of American history, including RENT (in which she played Maureen) and Wicked (in which she played the infamous Wicked Witch of the West, Elphaba).

Since then, Menzel has transitioned into television, appearing in shows such as GLEE (as the rival acapella director, Sleby Corcoran), Enchanted (Nancy Tremaine), and the hit movie franchise Frozen and Frozen II (as the ice queen herself, Elsa). She will reprise her role as Nancy Tremaine in Disenchanted in 2022.

Reneé Elise Goldsberry

Reneé Elise Goldsberry is most famous for her role as Angelica Schyler in Hamilton. While she did have a recurring role in a FOX comedy series before her time in Hamilton, most of her television and film work came after her Tony-winning performance in the Tony-winning musical. Goldsberry played the role of Ava in Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist and is the voice of Waterbaby in Centaurworld.

In 2021, Goldsberry was cast as the main role Wickie Roy in Girls5Eva, which has had two seasons thus far. She will be seen in the upcoming Marvel series She-Hulk: Attorney At Law.

Jonathan Groff

Jonathan Groff, known for his roles as Melchoir in Spring Awakening and King George III in Hamilton, has had tremendous success in the world of television and film. Before Hamilton, Groff voiced Kristoff alongside Broadway alum Idina Menzel in Frozen and played a gay game designer in HBO’s Looking. He also played Jesse St. James in GLEE. After Hamilton, Groff starred in the Netflix crime thriller Mindhunter, and in 2021 had a part in The Matrix Resurrections.

In terms of the future, Groff has many new projects coming, including a musical film alongside Kristen Bell, a live-action/animation hybrid series adaption of Lost Ollie, and M. Knight Shyamalan’s Knock at the Cabin.

Andrew Rannells

The Hairspray, Book of Mormon, Falsettos, Hamilton, and all-around Broadway star Andrew Rannells has also transferred to the silver screen to share his talents. Rannells played the recurring role of Elijah in the hilarious HBO comedy Girls, voiced a main character in Netflix’s Big Mouth and Amazon’s Invincible, played Trent Oliver in Netflix’ adaptation of The Prom, and plays Blair Pfaff in the long-running Showtime series Black Monday.

Additionally, Rannells made history playing Larry in the 50th Anniversary revival of The Boys in the Band, which was then adapted into a Netflix film.

Josh Gad

Josh Gad is known alongside Rannells for originating the role of Elder Cunningham in Book of Mormon. After the success of Book of Mormon, he played Andrew in The Intern, starred in The Wedding Ringer, starred in Pixels, and voiced Olaf in the Frozen franchise.

In 2017, he played LeFou in the live-action adaptation of Beauty and the Beast. He also played Herman Judd in Avenue 5, voiced the characters Birdie and Ernst Von Gunten in Central Park, and plays Gary in Wolf Like Me.

