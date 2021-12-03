Last week, Broadway legend Stephen Sondheim passed away at the age of 91. According to Deadline, Broadway will dim its lights for one minute in honor of the composer and lyricist on Wednesday, December 8 at 6:30 p.m. ET. It is a tradition that happens whenever someone of Broadway fame passes away and Sondheim is definitely someone to who the Great White Way owes a lot. A Pulitzer Prize winner who received many other accolades over the course of his lifetime, Sondheim was someone who could weave a beautiful lesson into a story about Cinderella or even Sweeney Todd. He made us all question what it meant to be alive and his work continues to change the way many theater-goers think and how we feel.

From such musicals as Sunday in the Park With George to Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, Sondheim has such a wide range of shows and songs that everyone has a different pick for their favorite. In fact, he currently has two revivals happening in New York City, with Company on Broadway and Assassins happening Off-Broadway. Meanwhile, Steven Spielberg's adaptation of West Side Story, which Sondheim penned the original lyrics for, is also slated to premiere in theaters next week.

Image via Disney

“It is impossible to measure Stephen Sondheim’s impact on the world of musical theatre,” said Charlotte St. Martin, President of The Broadway League, who announced the one-minute marquee light dimming in honor of Sondheim. “During a career that spanned nearly 65 years, he created music and lyrics that have become synonymous with Broadway – from Gypsy and West Side Story to A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum, Follies, Into the Woods, Sweeney Todd, Sunday in the Park with George, and too many more to name. It is hard to imagine Broadway without him, but we know his legacy will live on for many years to come, including in this season’s revival of Company opening December 9.”

Sondheim is easily my favorite composer. No one, in my opinion, could capture your emotions through a story in the way that Sondheim could, and watching shows like Sunday in the Park With George for the first time was truly a life-changing experience. He was a master at what he did and the world will be a little darker without his music and his shows lighting the way. And hopefully, we will continue to honor him by continuing to put on productions of his work.

May his memory be a blessing and we thank you, Sondheim, for your incredible work that has helped change lives through art.

