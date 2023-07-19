As the wheels of Hollywood come to a screeching halt amid the historic Writers Guild of America (WGA) and Screen Actors Guild (SAG-AFTRA) strike, all the way across the country the lights of Broadway may go out. According to The Hollywood Reporter, The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE) will be taking their strike authorization vote on Wednesday and Thursday, and, should a strike be announced, picketing could begin as soon as Friday.

The news comes following negotiations that began on May 25 for the previous contract which was in effect from July 1, 2019, through July 2, 2023. For almost 20 days, the union has been working under the previous contract’s terms but with its negotiations with the Broadway League and Disney Theatrical Productions stalling, the IATSE is prepared to take things (or picket signs) into its own hands.

Even if the majority vote is in favor of a strike, the final decision falls to the IATSE President. But, either way, should the union reach at least 75 percent “yes” votes reach at least 75 percent “yes” votes, it will act as a terrific bargaining chip in their fight for fairness. Those who fall under this pink contract consist of somewhere around 1,500 workers in the roles of stagehands, hair and make-up artists, and wardrobe personnel. Combined, they represent 45 theatrical shows with 28 of those being on Broadway and 17 on tour. These union members are employees of the production, meaning that they work on it from the beginning of the out-of-town tryouts to its debut in New York City or through the length of its tour.

RELATED: From 'The Lion King' to 'Kinky Boots,' Movies That Became Tony-Winning Musicals

What is the IATSE Fighting For?

According to IATSE International President Matthew D. Loeb, the union is fighting for “wages, benefits, and rights,” much like members of WGA and SAG-AFTRA. Unlike the latter two unions, IATSE has seen some movement with baseline agreements surrounding employer-provided healthcare which would ensure that no cuts would be made to plans and that out-of-pocket costs wouldn’t go up. Another big ticket item is establishing that the productions handle the housing for touring crews - which is mindblowing to consider that hasn’t already been happening. Still on the negotiation table is the battle of wages and guaranteeing that crew members are avoiding burnout and overwork through daily and weekly rest.

The IATSE movement comes just months following a strike authorization vote from Actors’ Equity for their touring contract with Broadway League. A good sign for those now approaching a similar vote, Actors’ Equity was able to come to an agreement, forming a new contract in April. With picketers stepping out across the country in the entertainment industry as well as in the impending UPS strike, it will be interesting to see how these movements trickle down to the rest of those fighting for workers’ rights in the United States. Check out some of the footage from the UPS/WGA event this morning: