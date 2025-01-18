The Hills alum Brody Jenner is opening up about where his relationship with his father, Caitlyn Jenner, stands. Brody Jenner is currently competing on Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test Season 3. During the December 15, 2025, episode of the reality show, Jenner struck up a conversation with his fellow contestants about his complicated family dynamics. During the interaction, he revealed that his father recently apologized for not being around a lot while Brody Jenner was growing up.

While talking about his mother, Linda Thompson, who divorced Caitlyn Jenner (formerly Bruce Jenner) in 1986, Brody called her an incredible mother. He added that soon after his parents split, his father married Kris Jenner, and they had kids together. Jenner admitted that while his father had found himself a new family with the Kardashians, he felt a bit abandoned over those years. “When you have kids, you need to accept a little bit of the responsibility that the things you do are also going to reflect on them,” added Jenner.

While Brody did appear on a few episodes of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, he admitted that having his private moments with his father filmed and broadcast on TV felt a bit invasive. However, Jenner also acknowledged that Caitlyn had been going through her personal struggles with transitioning at the time. He shared that finding out that his father was transgender came as a relief because his absence in Jenner’s life started to make some sense.

Brody Jenner Wants To Be the Opposite of His Father

Brody Jenner welcomed his daughter Honey Raye Jenner in July 2023 with fiancée Tiarah “Tia” Blanco. Jenner took to YouTube to share his experience of becoming a father and admitted that his relationship with his dad plays a huge role in his journey to parenthood. In the video, Jenner confessed that he was excited to do things differently than his own father did. In The Hills star’s exact words, he wanted to be the “exact opposite” of his dad when it came to raising his children. Jenner added that he wanted to be the absolute best father he could possibly be.

The reality star acknowledged that while he was ready to step into this new chapter of his life, for the longest time, he believed that he couldn’t be a good father. However, in an interview with E! News, Blanco shared that she was extremely confident in Jenner’s ability to be the perfect father. She confessed that she had no doubts because Jenner was everything she could have hoped for in a partner.

Blanco shared how supporting, kind, and loving Jenner has been to her. She added that they share a lot of interests and passions in life and their lifestyles are perfectly aligned. Blanco and Jenner have been together since April 2022. A month before they welcomed their daughter, Jenner proposed to Blanco at her princess-themed baby shower. The two have been going strong since then.

Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test Season 3 airs Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Fox. Episodes are also available to stream on Hulu.

