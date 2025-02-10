The Hills star Brody Jenner, who has recently made waves for passing in Special Forces Season 3 has recently opened up about his relationship with the Kardashian family. He has made it clear that while they share the same last name, their relationships are far from what many fans might imagine. At the same time, the air between them isn’t negative at all!

In a recent interview on The Viall Files podcast, the 40-year-old reality star addressed longstanding rumors about his connection to the famous family, debunked myths about his financial situation and clarified how frequently they actually see each other. Brody admitted he doesn’t cross paths with Kim, Kourtney, Khloé, Kendall, or Kylie as often as the public might assume. “I love them all to death. I just don’t see them,” he said, explaining their lives tend to move in different directions. Just to give some background – Brody is actually one of the two sons Caitlyn Jenner shares with ex-wife Linda Thompson. Although Kris Jenner already had Kourtney, Kim, Khloe, and Robert Kardashian at the time of her wedding with Catilyn, the two of them went on to have two daughters, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner afterward.

In the same conversation with Nick Viall, Brody went on to acknowledge that while they share a blended history, the distance and busy schedules often keep them apart: “Kim’s busy, Kourtney’s busy … Everybody’s busy. They’re doing their own thing.” He also pointed out that even while growing up, he didn’t spend much time under the same roof as his younger sisters so it makes sense for them to be like this now. Despite that, he stressed their bond remains strong whenever they do reconnect in the following words:

“We are close, but we’re not, like, calling each other every day … but if Kylie or Kendall were to call me right now, I would walk out of this room and pick up the phone. I would be there for them.”

Brody Made Sure to Tackle the Belief That He Was Raised With a Silverspoon