Brody Jenner is spilling the tea on his dynamic with his famous siblings, Kendall and Kylie Jenner! The Hills star is opening up about where he stands with his half-sisters, confessing that despite not spending much time together, there’s no bad blood between them.

During an appearance on The Viall Files podcast on January 22, 2025, Brody Jenner opened up to host Nick Viall and said that the Kardashian-Jenner siblings don’t get the chance to get together that much. Brody Jenner confessed that he loves the reality stars all to death, but due to their busy schedules and having grown up in two separate households, they aren’t siblings who are “call-each-other-every-day type of close.” The Princes of Malibu star said The Kardashian stars have demanding schedules that prevent frequent visits, but that doesn’t mean he wouldn’t show up for his siblings in a heartbeat. The dad of one further reinstated his dynamic with his younger half-siblings in the following words:

“If Kylie or Kendall call me right now, I would walk out of this room and pick up the phone,and I’d be there for them.”

Brody Jenner revealed that he recently reconnected with his step-siblings Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian Barker when they got together for Caitlyn Jenner’s 75th birthday back in October 2024. The Olympian had shared a snap from her birthday on Instagram, stating that “family is everything.”

Brody Jenner Thinks Caitlyn Jenner’s Absence During His Childhood Was a Positive Thing

Brody Jenner is looking back at his childhood and realized that he doesn’t hold any resentment for his dad, Caitlyn Jenner, for her absence during that period. In an exclusive interview with People on January 17, 2025, The Hills star thinks his dad’s absence during his childhood had a positive effect on him.

Brody Jenner stated that although Caitlyn Jenner wasn’t wholly absent, he didn’t get to see much of her while he was growing up. Jenner also shared that he plans on being a more present parent to his daughter, Honey Raye Jenner, and his father’s absence during his childhood taught him that. He believes that Caitlyn Jenner played a significant role in influencing his own approach to fatherhood and how Brody Jenner wishes to be a present parent.

Brody Jenner confessed that although there were many negative aspects surrounding his relationship with his father, there are quite a few good things he can still look back on. The dad of one shed light on how he navigates his relationship with Caitlyn Jenner in the following words:

“It only does damage to yourself the more you focus on negative stuff. I think that our relationship over time is I just kind of let things go.”

The Kardashians Season 6 will premiere on Hulu on February 6, 2025. In the meantime, you can stream the show’s previous season on the same platform.

