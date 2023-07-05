Pride month might be over, but there’s great news for not only cinephiles in the LGBTQ+ community but also for those around the world - Brokeback Mountain will finally be receiving its long overdue 4K UHD and Blu-ray release. While no specific date has been revealed, movie buffs can expect to add the Academy Award-winning film to their collection by the end of the year. Likewise, no special features have been shared at this time but, like many other 4K UHD and Blu-ray drops, the chances are high that announcements will be made down the line for what viewers can expect for the two-disc-set’s add-ons.

Directed by Ang Lee (Life of Pi, Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon) and based on Annie Proulx’s 1997 short story of the same name, Brokeback Mountain tells the story of the secret romantic relationship between two cowboys over a 20-year period. When Ennis Del Mar (Heath Ledger) and Jack Twist (Jake Gyllenhaal) take on a job as seasonal ranch hands, ensuring the safety of a rancher’s sheep during herding season on Brokeback Mountain, romantic feelings make themselves known, and the men find themselves engulfed in a love affair that lasts for two decades.

Also starring Anne Hathaway and Michelle Williams, Lee’s tragic romantic drama was ahead of its time and caused quite a shakeup upon its release specifically from conservative media outlets who bashed the title for its queer themes. And, although it’s considered a classic piece of queer cinema, even landing a spot in the United States National Film Registry, it was also given some pushback from those in the community for being yet another production that follows the queer tragedy trope. Ultimately, Brokeback Mountain was a game-changer for queer cinema and nabbed itself a whopping eight Academy Award nominations, taking home three including Best Director and Best Original Score.

What Else is Coming to 4K UHD?

It’s been a busy summer for 4K UHD announcements with titles including The Nightmare Before Christmas, My Bloody Valentine, the Psycho franchise, It Follows, and Enter the Dragon all receiving their well-deserved makeovers in the approaching months. For those still waiting for their favorite movies of yesteryear to make the jump to 4K, as many of these upcoming titles prove, it’s never too late for a revamp.

Keep your eyes peeled for further information about Brokeback Mountain’s 4K UHD and Blu-ray release and, if you’re in the mood for some queer joy, there has been an influx of happier titles recently like Netflix’s Heartstopper and Love, Simon, along with classics including But I’m a Cheerleader and Bound. Check out a trailer for Brokeback Mountain below.