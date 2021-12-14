The roles were passed on to Jake Gyllenhaal and Heath Ledger, but it could have been a very different movie.

In news that may shock many people (including me, I had no idea!) Josh Hartnett told news.com.au that he and Joaquin Phoenix were originally cast to star opposite each other in the groundbreaking, multi Academy Award-winning film, Brokeback Mountain. Hartnett admitted deep regret for having missed out on the heartbreaking love story saying “Unfortunately, I was going to do Brokeback Mountain. And I had a contract with Black Dahlia that I had to film, so I had to drop out of it.” The actor went on to describe the Heath Ledger and Jake Gyllenhaal hit as “a different film altogether”.

Ledger and Gyllenhaal would go on to star as the star crossed lovers in the Ang Lee directed 2005 blockbuster hit film that told the story of two cowboys that fell deeply in love with one another. Set in 1963 Wyoming, rodeo rider Jack Twist (Gyllenhaal) and ranch hand Ennis Del Mar (Ledger) took on a sheep herding job with a rancher named Joe Aguirre (Randy Quaid). The two go back and forth with a building, but slow burning sexual chemistry until one night they end up having sex in their tent atop Brokeback Mountain. Ennis goes on to marry his girlfriend, Alma (Michelle Williams), while Jack marries a fellow rodeo rider, Lureen (Anne Hathaway) and although the years go by, the duo’s love is still just as strong for one another. Over the rest of the movie, 20 years pass by as the two meet up several times to continue carrying on their affair.

Image via Saban Films

RELATED: What Makes Ang Lee's Movies Timeless? Revisiting 'Sense & Sensibility,' 'Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon,' & 'Brokeback Mountain'

The actor then made the tough call to leave the twinkling lights of Hollywood behind and head home to Minnesota. He cites the media for part of the reason that he traded in the west for the midwest saying, “Journalists were less kind to celebrities back then, there were no outlets like Twitter or Instagram to voice your own version of things… you were at the mercy of journalists really, unless you played that game very cleverly.”

Hartnett added, “If I were to have sort of stuck in that Hollywood game, I think I would have been played out pretty quickly. I think people would have gotten pretty sick of me. I’m happy to be making films, 20-something years later.”

And while we are happy to see that Hartnett is back in the movie making biz, starring in the action packed Red Ida in August of this year, we can’t help but wonder what Brokeback Mountain would have looked like with him and Phoenix in the starring roles.

Josh Hartnett on 'Most Wanted', Guy Ritchie's 'Cash Truck', and Why 'Paradise Lost' Was a Disappointment "I don’t think I’ll do another TV show unless I’m really certain about the pedigree of the filmmakers and everything is worked out beforehand."

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email