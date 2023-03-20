Academy Award nominee Lucas Hedges (Manchester by the Sea) and BAFTA nominee Mike Faist (West Side Story) are set to star in a new West End stage adaptation of Annie Proulx’s short story, Brokeback Mountain.

Written by Ashley Robinson (Fall of '94) and directed by Jonathan Butterell (Everybody’s Talking About Jamie), the new adaptation is described as "a play with music." Hedges and Faist will play Ennis Del Mar and Jack Twist, cowboys who fall in love in the early '60s and are forced to carry on their affair in secret for decades. The music will be partially composed by Dan Gillespie Sells, best known for his work with the rock band The Feeling, while Fairground Attraction's Eddi Reader "will perform on stage with a country and western band including a pedal steel guitarist," according to Deadline. The adaptation is scheduled for a twelve-week run at the Soho Place Theatre in London starting May 10. Tickets are on sale now.

The History of Brokeback Mountain's Success

Proulx's story about cowboys forced to carry on a love affair in secret for decades was previously adapted into a film in 2005. Directed by Ang Lee (Life of Pi), the movie featured an all-star cast including Michelle Williams, Anne Hathaway, Randy Quaid, David Harbour, Anna Faris, Linda Cardellini, Kate Mara, and, in the roles of Del Mar and Twist, Heath Ledger (The Dark Knight) and Jake Gyllenhaal (Ambulance).

Made on a reported budget of $14 million, Brokeback Mountain took home more than $178 million worldwide and was nominated for eight Oscars, including acting nods for Ledger, Gyllenhall, and Williams. It ultimately won three Academy Awards, for Best Director, Best Adapted Screenplay (for Larry McMurtry and Diana Ossana), and Best Score (Gustavo Santaolalla). Although the movie was a cultural sensation that is now considered one of the best Western romance movies ever made, producers of the stage adaptation have stressed that their production will be based exclusively on Proulx's original tale and not Lee's film version.

Hedges will next be seen in Shirley, Oscar-winning 12 Years a Slave screenwriter John Ridley's film about Shirley Chisholm, America's first Black congresswoman (recently portrayed by Wanda Sykes for History of the World, Part II... although Ridley's movie will presumably be less comedic). Faist, meanwhile, has completed production on two high-profile film projects: The Bikeriders, written and directed by Jeff Nichols (Loving) and co-starring Tom Hardy, Jodie Comer and Austin Butler; and Challengers, a new film from acclaimed director Luca Guadagnino (Call Me by Your Name) in which he stars opposite Zendaya.

The play adaptation will begin its run at the Soho Place Theatre in London on May 10.