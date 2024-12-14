There's hardly a William Shakespeare play that hasn't been adapted for the screen at least a dozen times, be it a traditional retelling or a transposition to another setting. King Lear, his tragedy about an aging ruler and his three rivaling sons, has been retold as a samurai epic (Ran), a mafia saga (The Godfather), and even a Western: 1954's Broken Lance. While technically a remake of the 1949 domestic drama House of Strangers (itself adapted from Jerome Weidman's novel I'll Never Go There Anymore), the story of a cattle baron and his four warring sons is undeniably Shakespearean. In shifting the action from Ancient Britain to 1880s Arizona, Broken Lance shows the many ways in which the Bard's plays can be reinterpreted and reassessed for the modern era.

'Broken Lance' Is a Classic Tale of Fathers and Sons

Spencer Tracy plays Matt Devereaux, who came to America from his native Ireland and built an empire in the Arizona desert. His three sons from his late wife -- Ben (Richard Widmark), Mike (Hugh O'Brian), and Denny (Earl Holliman) -- have grown resentful of his unbending nature. His youngest son, Joe (Robert Wagner), was born by his second wife, Señora Devereaux (Katy Jurado), a Native American who passes herself off as Mexican due to racist laws against her people. Cracks begin to show in his kingdom when a copper mine poisons his water and kills some of his stock. Matt leads a raid against the copper mine, and Joe takes the blame to keep his father out of jail. Ben refuses to help keep his youngest brother from serving time, causing Matt's health to fail. By the end, Joe and Ben are fighting for control of their father's land.

The plot of Broken Lance is so dense you might be surprised to learn it only runs a brisk 96 minutes. The script by Richard Murphy (based on a story by Phillip Yoran that won an Academy Award) also manages to pack in a love story between Joe and the governor's daughter, Barbara (Jean Peters), whose father, Horace (E.G. Marshall), objects to their relationship. At its core, however, it's a classic tale about the rise and fall of a great man who discovers his life has been built upon a house of sand. In the Devereaux household, resentment has grown among his eldest children, as they see their father will never loosen his grip on the business they hope to run one day. Their anger festers when they see how much love Matthew showers on Joe, who spends most of his time at his mother's reservation and shows no desire to take over (as he explains to Barbara, he can't hope for acceptance by the prominent townspeople as a "half-breed"). When Ben allows Joe to take the fall for their father, Matt realizes that his singular focus on his cattle ranch has led to the destruction of his family.

'Broken Lance' Is a Rare Western That Attempts to Portray Native Americans in a Sympathetic Light

Broken Lance was directed by Edward Dmytryk, who was called before the House Un-American Activities Committee as one of the original Hollywood Ten. Although he was initially sent to jail after refusing to testify, he later agreed to cooperate to avoid further blacklisting. While he was primarily known as a genre director, he often snuck strong social messages into his films, like his Oscar-nominated noir Crossfire, which centers on a man who's murdered for being Jewish (changed from homosexual in the book). Broken Lance is about a man who made a fortune on land that has been stolen from the native people, and must face that reality whenever he looks at his wife and son.

The film isn't entirely modern in its approach: Wagner's skin is darkened in order to play a biracial character, which — for good reason — wouldn't fly today. Yet that doesn't completely negate Dmytryk's desire to present a sympathetic portrait of Native Americans at a time when most Hollywood films portrayed them as savages. Broken Lance grapples with America's fraught history, as its indigenous people are subjugated by those who claim the country for their own. That it manages to do this in a retelling of King Lear shows how strong the roots of Shakespeare's original text are.

