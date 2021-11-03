The film will be Broken Lizard's first film together since 2018's 'Super Troopers 2.'

Broken Lizard, the comedy troupe behind the film Super Troopers, has officially started principal photography on a new movie with Searchlight Pictures, Quasi. The film, which will be a satirical take on The Hunchback of Notre Dame, has just started production in Los Angeles.

Quasi will follow the story of the hunchback Quasimodo who wants love, and finds himself in the middle of a feud between the Pope and the King of France, both of whom demand he kill the other.

Kevin Heffernan (Super Troopers, Tacoma FD) will direct and star in the project. He wrote the script with fellow Broken Lizard members Steve Lemme, Jay Chandrasekhar, Paul Soter, and Erik Stolhanske — who will all costar and serve as executive producers for the film. Adrianne Palicki (The Orville, Friday Night Lights) is also set to star. The film will debut exclusively on Hulu in the U.S., Star+ in Latin America, and on Disney+ everywhere else.

Of the film, Heffernan has this to say:

“I’m très, très excited to get the Broken Lizard gang back together, but I’m even more excited to finally put my PhD in French Medieval Studies to use. It’s been a long time coming.”

Searchlight previously released both of the Super Troopers films, with the first installment quickly becoming a comedy cult classic. It premiered in 2001 with a reported $3 million budget, it ended up grossing over $23 million at the domestic box office. Previous films from Broken Lizard include 2004's Club Dread, 2006's Beerfest, 2009's The Slammin' Salmon, and 2018's Super Troopers 2.

An official release date for Quasi has not been announced.

