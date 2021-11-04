It's that special time of year again where Christmas-themed movies are starting to make their way front and center, and Netflix has just released a trailer for its latest holiday offering called A Castle for Christmas.

Starring Brooke Shields (Jane the Virgin) and Cary Elwes (Stranger Things, Mission Impossible 7), the trailer tells the story of famed author Sophie Brown (Shields), who has written 11 best-selling novels and, as the standard trailer narration states, her latest book is a massive flop. Despondent and unsure of where her life is heading, Sophie rediscovers an old castle in Scotland that has ties to her family history. At the behest of her daughter, Sophie travels across the pond to see the castle and find what is missing in her life. In true romantic comedy fashion, Sophie finds Duke Myles (Elwes), who currently owns the castle and has no intention to sell to an American.

Thus begins the tried-and-true formula of enemies falling in love at the most romantic time of the year. While this film seems to be more of the same, the trailer does highlight the great chemistry that Elwes and Shields will display. A Castle for Christmas is directed by Mary Lambert, who is known for Pet Sematary. The film was also written by Kim Beyer-Johnson (Snowkissed, Nash Bridges) and Ally Carter.

A Castle For Christmas fits nicely into the streamer's holiday line-up, which promises Vanessa Hudgens' third outing as Stacy and Lady Margaret in The Princess Switch 3: Romancing The Star, which has been a massive hit for the streaming service. Other titles include A Boy Called Christmas and Single All The Way, the latter of which stars Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus), Barry Bostwick (Rocky Horror Picture Show), Kathy Najimy (Hocus Pocus 2), and Michael Urie (Ugly Betty).

A Castle For Christmas will premiere on Netflix on November 22. View the trailer here:

Here's the official synopsis:

Famed author, Sophie Brown (Brooke Shields), travels to Scotland hoping to buy a small castle of her own, but the prickly owner, Duke Myles (Cary Elwes), is reluctant to sell to a foreigner. Working to find a compromise, the pair constantly butt heads, but they just may find something more than they were expecting.

