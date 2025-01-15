The remarkable Brooke Shields may return to small screens sooner than fans expected as she has snagged another gig less than a year after her last appearance on TV. Shields was in the Netflix rom-com Mother of the Bride, which premiered on the streamer in May 2024, and now, TVLine confirms that she has been cast in a guest role in Ryan Murphy’s upcoming legal drama, All’s Fair, which is currently in the works at Hulu.

This was revealed on Monday, January 13, during Shields’ Q&A with SHE Media CEO Samantha Skey, whereby the movie star spoke warmly of acting alongside award-winning performers Glenn Close and Naomi Watts, who also star in All’s Fair. Others included in the new series cast are Sarah Paulson, who is widely known for being involved in numerous Ryan Murphy projects, Kim Kardashian (American Horror Story: Delicate), Niecy Nash-Betts (Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story), Matthew Noszka (Star) and actress/singer Teyana Taylor.

Created by Murphy, who also writes, directs, and executive produces, All’s Fair is described as a “high-end, glossy and sexy adult procedural” set at an all-female law firm. Kardashian will play a successful divorce lawyer, while details about all other characters remain under wraps. Meanwhile, the exciting project is part of Murphy’s overall deal with Disney. Additional writers/EPs include Jon Robin Baitz (FEUD: Capote Vs. The Swans), Joe Baken (American Horror Stories), Jamie Pachino (Chicago P.D.), Laura Greene and Richard Levine (Nip/Tuck) with Kardashian, Close and Kris Jenner also serving as executive producers.

Who Is Brooke Shields?

Image via Hulu

Shields began her acting career in the 1980s, during which she appeared in the likes of The Blue Lagoon (1980) and Franco Zeffirelli's Endless Love (1981). During those years, she was also a model before she took a break in 1983 to attend Princeton University, where she eventually graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Romance languages. The actress then returned to Hollywood in the 1990s, and since then, she has been featured in several impressive projects, including Suddenly Susan, Lipstick Jungle, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, the animated series Mr. Pickles and its spin-off Momma Named Me Sheriff, Jane the Virgin and Mother of the Bride.

Her upcoming feature, All’s Fair, is currently filming and will premiere at a later date this year. In the meantime, Mother of the Bride is available to watch on Netflix.

