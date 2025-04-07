Brooke Shields has landed yet another role on television after the success of her Netflix movie Mother of the Bride. However, this latest project also officially reunites her with the writer behind the 2024 romantic comedy to recapture the magic of their surprise megahit. During AMC Networks' presentation on Monday, Acorn TV announced that Shields will lead the new murder mystery series Allie & Andi with Robin Bernheim serving as creator and writer. Production is slated to begin on the six-episode show this fall en route to a release sometime in 2026.

Allie & Andi takes place in a charming little colonial New England town where Shields, who has written several memoirs herself, plays a best-selling novelist roped into a case after forging an unlikely alliance with an aspiring writer and influencer. The two will put their skills to use as they hunt for the killer of a close friend. Little else is known about the overall story so far, but Shields expressed her excitement to work with Bernheim again after their previous adventure to paradise with Miranda Cosgrove and Benjamin Bratt. "I’m overjoyed to collaborate once again with the incredible Robin Bernheim, who has created two strong, smart women you want to root for within Allie & Andi,” her official statement read. “The writing and storytelling really resonate with me, and this is a project I’m not only proud of but a role I can’t wait to play.”

In addition to playing the lead role, Shields will join Bernheim as an executive producer alongside Daniel March, Carrie Stein, Rob Fox, and Shannon Cooper. Though Bernheim has more recently been known for her work at Netflix between Mother of the Bride and co-writing the entire Princess Switch trilogy of films, she's built a strong resume on television with writing and production credits on Star Trek: Voyager, Quantum Leap, and When Calls the Heart, among other things. An Acorn TV murder mystery should be right up her alley, too, after penning the television movie Mystery 101. Fox had high praise for both her and Shields in an official statement about Allie & Andi, adding:

"Acorn TV and AMC Studios are elated to move forward with Robin’s brilliantly compelling and clever journey of two dynamic characters on a search for the truth anchored by powerhouse Brooke Shields. Our aim is to stay true to the deep-rooted and sophisticated storytelling that the Acorn TV audience has come to expect, and they will not be disappointed with this vibrant ride. We’re thankful to Robin, Brooke and our long-time partners at Dynamic for bringing Allie & Andi together."

Shields Has a Bright Future Ahead on Television Following 'Mother of the Bride'