‘Brooklyn 99’ Cast and Showrunner Dan Goor Donate $100,000 to National Bail Fund Network

The cast and crew of Brooklyn Nine-Nine are putting their money where their mouths are when it comes to protesting police brutality and supporting the #BlackLivesMatter movement. Co-creator / showrunner Dan Goor, and series stars like Stephanie Beatriz, Melissa Fumero, Terry Crews, Andre Braugher, Joe Lo Truglio, Dirk Blocker, Joel McKinnon Miller, and The Lonely Island team of Andy Samberg, Akiva Schaffer, and Jorma Taccone, made a combined donation of $100,000 to the National Bail Fund Network. What is that organization about, exactly?

The National Bail Fund Network is made up of over sixty community bail and bond funds across the country. We regularly update this listing of community bail funds that are freeing people by paying bail/bond and are also fighting to abolish the money bail system and pretrial detention. Note that this directory is currently limited to community bail funds that are regularly paying bail/bond within the criminal legal or immigration detention systems for community members as their central action. The directory does not include the many legal defense funds that allied organizations hold that may include bail support and the numerous community-based organizations that periodically pay for bail and bond. The community bail and bond funds that are part of the Network are dedicated to being an organizing tool aimed at ending pretrial and immigration detention. As such, funds may end or suspend their activity at times when local dynamics and capacity change. This directory is regularly updated as local community funds make choices about their role in organizing.

This is obviously a great time to not only donate to the cause but to get the word out that such organizations exist and are in need of funding. The Brooklyn Nine-Nine team used both their financial resources and their social platforms to support the movement. But what I’d personally like to see as a viewer is an episode or arc in which the 99 squad addresses the real-world reality of police brutality within the wider NYPD.

Sure, B99 is a light-hearted comedy that’s a fictional farce in a long line of similar satires, though they’ve dipped a toe into social commentary here and there. I’d love to see the team perhaps rejecting the status quo of the NYPD by embracing something like the Guardian Angels organization while working to rehabilitate the broken criminal justice system at the same time. Fingers crossed that the creative team behind the scenes takes advantage of their opportunity to reach many more people than what their significant monetary donation already has.

Here’s how the cast and crew took to social media to support #BlackLivesMatter: