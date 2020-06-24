‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ Scraps First Season 8 Episodes, Will Get a Major Rewrite

NBC comedy Brooklyn Nine-Nine is getting a major Season 8 rewrite — and the reasons behind it couldn’t be more important. The nationwide protests in the wake of George Floyd‘s murder at the hands of a handful of Minneapolis policemen have sparked necessary introspection within the film and TV corners of the world when it comes to the depiction of the police. Per longtime Brooklyn Nine-Nine cast member Terry Crews, those conversations and debates are playing a major role in the shape of the show’s forthcoming season.

Crews revealed all in a recent interview with Access, telling the outlet how Brooklyn Nine-Nine showrunner Dan Goor led the charge to scrap the first four episodes of Season 8 and rework the season. This decision, per Crews, was sparked by in-depth, serious conversations in the wake of Floyd’s murder.

“We’ve had a lot of somber talks about it and deep conversations and we hope through this we’re going to make something that will be truly groundbreaking this year. We have an opportunity and we plan to use it in the best way possible. Our showrunner Dan Goor, they had four episodes all ready to go and they just threw them in the trash. We have to start over. Right now we don’t know which direction it’s going to go in.”

“This is an opportunity right now for us all to unite and get together and understand what this is and that we have to battle this together,” Crews added.

While Crews did not share details on the content of the four scrapped episodes or hint at the new direction of Season 8, it will be interesting to see what the writers come up with. Chances are good fans will be closely assessing the new batch of episodes, which will premiere amidst a reshaped cultural conversation around race and policing in America.

This is not the first time Brooklyn Nine-Nine has come up in conversations around the duties of television and film to more accurately and responsibly depict and reflect the actual behavior of police in the United States. Earlier in the month, Goor announced on Twitter he and the Brooklyn Nine-Nine cast had donated $100,000 to the National Bail Fund Network. These new details from Crews about Season 8 seem to align with Brooklyn Nine-Nine‘s ongoing efforts to step up and do better.