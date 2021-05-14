Brooklyn Nine-Nine's eighth and final season will be getting the sendoff it deserves with a highly coveted time slot. The final 10 episodes will start airing in August right after the Olympic Games, but if Japan cancels the event due to Covid 19 precautions, NBC might have to shuffle their plans around.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine originally premiered in the fall of 2013, but was originally canceled by Fox after five seasons. NBC, however, picked up the fan-favorite sitcom. Brooklyn Nine-Nine was renewed for an eighth season several months before the seventh season even debuted. The hilarious ensemble cast included Andy Samberg as the often childish Detective Jake Peralta, Andre Braugher as the soft-spoken Captain. Holt, yogurt-loving sergeant Terry Jeffords (Terry Crews), scary-on-the-outside, soft-on-the-inside detective Rosa Diaz (Stephanie Beatriz), and the neurotically-endearing Amy Santiago (Melissa Fumero). Dirk Blocker, Joel McKinnon Miller, and Joe Lo Truglio have also been around since the very beginning.

While Brooklyn Nine-Nine is currently scheduled to make its eighth season debut after the Olympics, Frances Berwick, the Chairman, Entertainment Networks at NBCUniversal Television and Streaming has said that if the Tokyo Games are canceled, the plans for the series will be reconsidered. But if the show does premiere as planned after the Olympics, it will likely make for a huge audience for the show in its final season.

You can catch up on previous seasons of Brooklyn Nine-Nine on Hulu, Peacock, or Sling TV if you have a premium subscription. You can also purchase episodes on YouTube, iTunes, and Google Play for $1.99 each. Brooklyn Nine-Nine's final ten-episode season is currently scheduled for a post-Olympics slot in August on NBC.

