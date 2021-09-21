For eight years, through eight seasons, and across two networks, the members of NYPD's fictional 99th precinct have weaseled their ways into just about everyone's heart. In other words, Brooklyn Nine-Nine has been nothing but toit. And though the show was centered around Detective Jake Peralta (Andy Samberg) and his day-to-day interactions with other members of the squad, you have to admit that some of those side roles were the reason you remained glued to your screens. Ultimately, Michael Schur and Dan Goor created some of the most TV-friendly roles for the show — no doubt, no doubt, no doubt.

Here's the thing: whenever a show that has become such a vital component of popular culture comes to an end like this, it's natural to want some sort of closure. Did someone say spinoff? Well, we heard it, and shows like Frasier, Better Call Saul, and even The Simpsons are solid examples of the heights a good spinoff can reach. It's only fitting that as the Nine-Nine cashes in its chips, it makes way for us to see some of its best characters have their moment in the spotlight.

RELATED: ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ Season 2 Blooper Reel Even Makes Captain Holt Laugh Out Loud

Doug Judy

Image via NBC

It was a joy to watch what started out as arch enmity between Jake Peralta and Doug Judy, AKA the Pontiac Bandit, transform into a bromance for the ages. Their theme songs, laidback outlook on life, and, of course, the fun missions that followed whenever the two paired up made for some good TV. Car thief, con-artist, boat entertainer, police informant: best believe that Doug Judy did it all.

Needless to say, the first time we heard about the Pontiac Bandit, this playful, pop-culture savvy, teddy bear of a man, portrayed by Craig Robinson, is not what we expected. That's probably why it was so easy for him to mislead Jake in Season 1, Episode 12, "The Pontiac Bandit". Underneath all that fun and humor, he's quite slippery, crafty and the perfect ying to Jake's ying (yes, you read that right). Altogether, this character indulged every one of Jake's childish antics, which made him a fan favorite.

It's clear that the nine episodes he starred in barely scratch the surface of how layered his character is. On one hand, Doug Judy is this mastermind criminal who manages to slip through Jake's fingers at every turn; on the other, he genuinely cares for the people in his life, including the nine-nine squad. And the great thing about Doug is that he's both prequel and sequel material. Picture it: the Pontiac Bandit in his prime, always one step ahead of the fuzz. Or, Doug Judy, reformed criminal, teaming up with the good guys to keep the streets safe. That's as screen-worthy as it gets.

Pimento

Image via NBC

Once Jason Mantzoukas enters the scene, one thing is set in stone: total character anarchy. You never know what to expect with his interpretations and that's exactly what most people love about Adrian Pimento. After being undercover for 12 years, it's evident that the former detective is a ticking time bomb. Often battling with his "Finding Dory disorder," Pimento gives an offsetting vibe, especially when he stoically recalls the gruesome experiences he had while working under mob boss, Jimmy "The Butcher" Figgis.

Somewhere in between his aggressive, sexual relationship with Rosa Diaz (Stephanie Beatriz) and his daredevil antics, there's a rich story. Perhaps something about his time undercover, or how he grapples with the pieces of his fragmented mind while working as a bagman at a grocery store. The possibilities are endless; after all, we're all about making some more "Pimento's mementos."

Young Captain Holt

Image via NBC

One of the best things about Brooklyn Nine-Nine is its ability to tackle, and remain respectful of, sociocultural issues, but not at the expense of humor. We are pretty sure if there was a spinoff centered around Deputy Commissioner Holt (Andre Braugher), this approach would be taken. It is no secret that Holt faced a whole lot of adversity as he rose through the ranks; being a gay, black cop in the '80s pretty much sums it all up. In a few select flashbacks, we get to see the prejudice he had to face while keeping his head down and putting in the work.

Admittedly, staying true to the goofs and laughs featured on Brooklyn Nine-Nine may be tasking when developing a show based on Holt's ascension through the ranks. But he is such a layered character: there's the stoic authority figure, the thoughtful colleague, the caring lover, and let's not forget the formidable foe. There are so many angles to explore, it would be a shame to let this one go to waste.

Rosa

Image via NBC

Think of Raymond Holt with a sense of recklessness: that's pretty much Rosalita "Rosa" Diaz in a nutshell. Actually, we lie: Rosa is so much more. She's tough, borderline scary, and maintains an air of mystery. Throughout the show, no one knows much about her; in fact, she considers Jake her closest friend because he only knows three facts about her. In Season 3, Episode 23, "Greg and Larry," the squad has to use her apartment as a safe house, after which she promises to move out. She's just not the kind of gal that wants anyone to take her work home. It would be exciting to unravel the enigma we've come to know as Rosa Diaz.

The fact that she's incredibly hard to read and as secretive as they come makes her a goldmine for new and potent stories. Perhaps we could get more of a glimpse of the softie behind the badass. Or, even a sequel to the show following her newfound life as a PI. As long as Rosa is on the menu, there's plenty to dish.

Mlepnos

Image via NBC

Pronounced Mlep(clay)nos, this character only appears in four episodes, but each time is as memorable as the last. We first encounter him in the pilot episode when Amy and Jake are assigned door duty. Mlepnos, played by Fred Armisen, is handed a picture of a perp which he mistakes for a gift, then thanks the detectives warmly before they can even ask him follow-up questions. At that moment it's evident that he's not your run-of-the-mill potential witness. His blissful aloofness is almost contagious; then there's his selective amnesia which makes him even more of an enigma.

Dare we say that he has this Mr. Bean-esque air about him with a dash of unpredictability that makes for a rib-cracking storyline? Bottom line: he's simply so weird that something just clicks, and it would be interesting to dissect and experience him in all his horse blood-selling glory.

Young Hitchcock and Scully

Image via NBC

In what was most likely the biggest reveal of the entire show, it turned out that the slackers of the nine-nine (Dirk Blocker and Joel McKinnon Miller) were once driven young studs kicking crime in the behind while living their best lives back in the '80s. Believe it when we say that there is a glaring difference between their before and after. Without even an atom of doubt, it's safe to assume that Season 6, Episode 2 "Hitchcock and Scully'' totally changed the way audiences viewed the pair. Staying true to the spirit of the '80s, there's only one word that embodies the duo — rad.

We're picturing a fun action-comedy, set back in the '80s when they were solving cases and breaking hearts. It would showcase all the camaraderie and humor they bring to the table in contemporary times, without the greasiness and chronic laziness. In a nutshell, Hitchcock and Scully before all the heart attacks and the fried chicken have all the makings of a most interesting Brooklyn Nine-Nine spinoff.

The Vulture

Image via NBC

Admit it: this is one character you love to hate simply because he takes the art of douchebaggery to the next level. By constantly swooping in to take over cases on the brink of being solved, Captain Keith Pembroke of the Major Crimes Unit (Dean Winters) earned himself the derogatory moniker "The Vulture." As far as characters go, his is heavily flawed. He's misogynistic, pompous, annoying, and has the work ethic of a sloth. As the show progresses, his character only gets more horrible and audiences love it. He embodies the role of all things obnoxious and even brings a little weirdness to the table with things like his weird sexual chemistry with Boyle (Joe Lo Truglio). What is that all about?!

It may be painful to watch him, but in the spirit of other lovable antagonists like Draco Malfoy and Dwight Schrute, we'd rather have him on our screens than off. Watching him steal cases and sing more wildly inappropriate songs may just be what modern TV needs.

Gina Linetti

Image via NBC

Linetti (Chelsea Peretti) was such a larger-than-life character that it took some really good writing to wean audiences off her pizazz after she left in Season 6. Things like being proud of being name-checked in her kindergarten teacher's suicide note or being engaged eight times but never married make her the wild card of the entire show. Somehow, her borderline narcissistic behavior is not as off-putting as it should be. Maybe it's because the viewers can sense that there's a heart underneath her layers (and layers) of self-confidence. It would be delightful to see more of her and perhaps get to the bottom of what makes such a self-centered character tick — besides herself. Something about how she tackles the hurdles of motherhood or claws her way up the ladder of stardom would be interesting to watch. The world does deserve another dose of Gina Linetti — or at the very least someone could turn the woman's tweets into a book, as per her demand.

The Boyle Clan

Image via NBC

Admit it: you want to dissect this weirdness just as much as the next Brooklyn Nine-Nine fan. There is so much to unpack when it comes to the Boyle Clan and it goes beyond them hailing from Butt Thumb, Iowa. In a nutshell, the Boyle's are one level higher than a tight-knit family, with the words 'I love you' ending every interaction, the sharing of a crypt, and the shedding of blood over a game of charades. It would be a cardinal sin not to create a show where we can observe the average Boyle out in the wild as they confront everyday situations.

From sharing a tent on family getaways to having nightmares after collectively watching The Pirates of the Caribbean, it's clear that a lack of priceless content will never be a problem if this spinoff takes off. At the end of the day, humorously exploring their unique familial ties within a broader context of what's considered "normal" in society is the perfect way to pay homage to a show that made us laugh for eight years.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine is available to stream on Hulu and Peacock.

KEEP READING: 9 Shows 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' to Watch While You Wait for New Episodes

Share Share Tweet Email

'The Hot Zone: Anthrax' Trailer: Daniel Dae Kim and Tony Goldwyn Track Down a Faceless Killer The six-part series will premiere over three nights on National Geographic, starting November 28.

Read Next