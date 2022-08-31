The Brooklyn Horror Film Festival has announced the first wave of movies and events featured in the 2022’s edition, including Shudder’s highly-anticipated found-footage anthology V/H/S/99. The festival will screen dozens of horror movies including Jethica, with Lorcan Finnegan’s NOCEBO set to open the event.

Finnegan is a recurring name in the Brooklyn Horror Film Festival, having taken the festival’s prizes for Best Feature, Best Director, Best Cinematography, and Best Editing with his debut feature, Without Name. Without Name premiere in 2016, during the first edition of the festival. So, Finnegan’s return is a welcome sight, especially since NOCEBO sounds like a never-wracking psychological thriller.

Besides giving Finnegan the honor of opening the festival, this year, the BHFF will feature four world premieres. First, we have the directorial debut from Laurence Vannicelli, who co-wrote the hit 2021 BHFF horror comedy Porno. Vannicelli is now taking the director’s chair with Mother, May I?, starring Kyle Gallner and Holland Roden. The festival will also premiere Christopher Denham’s third feature, Old Flame; Clubhouse-born supernatural horror anthology Sinphony; and the latest from Terence Krey, Summoners, featuring Christine Nyland, McLean Peterson, and Larry Fessenden.

Besides screening all kinds of new horror movies, the 2022’s edition of the Brooklyn Horror Film Festival is also preparing a special homage to Italian filmmaker Lucio Fulci. Through The Gates Of Hell And Beyond: A Lucio Fulci Retrospective repertory program, the BHFF will screen eight classic Fulci movies, including the new 4K restoration of The Beyond presented with a new score from original composer Fabio Frizzi.

The Brooklyn Horror Film Festival takes place from October 13 to October 20. The 2022 edition is presented by Shudder. Check out the full list of movies and synopsis below.

NOCEBO

OPENING NIGHT FILM

East Coast Premiere

Ireland | 2022 | 97 Min. | Dir. Lorcan Finnegan

Successful fashion designer Christine (Eva Green, Penny Dreadful) is plagued by a baffling ailment that causes a myriad of issues including paralyzing muscle spasms, memory loss and terrible hallucinations. Much to her surprise, a mysterious Filipino caretaker named Diana arrives on her doorstep claiming Christine hired her to help with the house. When Diana begins to use traditional folk remedies to heal Christine, she causes a rift between her and her husband Felix (Mark Strong, 1917, THE KINGSMAN franchise) and slowly unravels the disturbing truth behind Christine's illness. Brooklyn Horror is proud to welcome back Lorcan Finnegan to the fest, director of eco-horror WITHOUT NAME (BHFF 2016 Best Feature winner) and psychological thriller VIVARIUM. Based on the Nocebo Effect—the idea that negative thinking will lead to negative results—NOCEBO is a mind-bending folk horror stunner with haunting real-world implications.

Christmas Bloody Christmas

East Coast Premiere

USA | 2022 | 81 Min. | Dir. Joe Begos

All that record store owner Tori wants to do this Christmas is drink and hook up—simple enough, right? Apparently not, thanks to a decorative, human-sized robotic Santa Claus that’s come to life for a nonstop rampage of murder and destruction. Picking up where he left off with his 2019 double bill of BLISS and VFW, modern exploitation maven Joe Begos returns with a relentless and stylish Yuletide adrenaline rush that’s part slasher and part ode to ’80s techno sci-fi/horror like THE TERMINATOR.

The Harbinger

East Coast Premiere

USA | 2022 | 86 Min. | Dir. Andy Mitton

While quarantining outside the city with her brother and father at the height of COVID, Monique defies their stay-at-home wishes to visit an old friend in Queens who’s suffering from nightmares of a plague-mask-clad demon. Before long, the demon latches onto Monique, sending her already-present fears and anxieties about COVID into hyperdrive. Writer-director Andy Mitton (THE WITCH IN THE WINDOW) delivers a haunting and clever look at our traumatic, collective pandemic experience through a supernatural, ELM-STREET-tinged lens. An XYZ Films Release.

Jethica

New York Premiere

USA | 2022 | 70 Min. | Dir. Pete Ohs

An impromptu reunion between old high school friends Jessica and Elena (Callie Hernandez, BLAIR WITCH) in New Mexico is rudely interrupted by the implausible arrival of Jessica's relentless stalker with a lisp, Kevin (Will Madden, THE WOLF OF SNOW HOLLOW). Super funny yet highly respectful of its serious subject matter, this paranormal comedy/noir thriller-hybrid represents the combined creative efforts of the main cast who helped devise the script as they went along. An exciting example of indie filmmaking ingenuity.

King on Screen

East Coast Premiere

USA/France | 2022 | 105 Min. | Daphné Baiwir

It’s no mystery that horror literature icon Stephen King has also been the engine behind some of the genre’s most memorable films, from THE SHINING to CARRIE, MISERY and the recent one-two punch of IT. In this insightful and engaging documentary, filmmaker Daphné Baiwir sits down with several of the directors behind your favorite King adaptations, including Frank Darabont, Mike Flanagan, and Mick Garris, to examine why the legendary author’s works translate so well in visual form.

Megalomaniac

US Premiere

Belgium | 2022 | 100 Min. | Dir. Karim Ouelhaj

An uncompromising vision exploring the grimiest recesses of humanity, MEGALOMANIAC presents a tale of darkness in its many fucked up forms. With undeniably stunning composition, violence, and performances, Director Karim Ouelhaj shows off his next-level craftsmanship with this toolbox of horrors inspired by the true life and never caught Belgian serial killer, The Butcher of Mons.

Mother, May I?

World Premiere

USA | 2022 | 99 Min. | Dir. Laurence Vannicelli

Emmett (Kyle Gallner, JENNIFER'S BODY, DINNER IN AMERICA) enters into a nightmarish game of therapy with his wife Anya (Holland Roden, Teen Wolf, Channel Zero) who has inexplicably taken on the persona of his estranged and recently-deceased mother. Bizarre and creepy in equal doses, this psychological thriller from director Laurence Vannicelli (co-writer/EP of 2019's PORNO) will keep you guessing if this is truly possession or just a twisted battle of wills?

Mother Superior

International Premiere

Austria | 2022 | 71 Min. | Dir. Marie Alice Wolfszahn

Sigrun Fink, an anesthesiologist-in-training, agrees to work as in-home nurse for an aging Baroness in her dilapidated manor. The old woman, once director of an Aryan maternity ward, might be able to help Sigrun locate her real parents—a mystery she's been tormented by her entire life. Although answers quickly begin to reveal themselves, they come at a high price, one of dangerous folk magic and insidious occult ideals. From the incredibly stylish opening credits to the gorgeous gothic imagery and dynamic storytelling, you'd never guess this is director Marie Alice Wolfszahn's first feature. A remarkable debut.

Old Flame

World Premiere

USA | 2022 | 91 Min. | Dir. Christopher Denham

A horrible secret from the past can no longer be contained when two ex-lovers meet up at a college reunion. Tension mounts and slowly builds over a series of conversations told in a theatrical three-act structure before boiling over into violence. Accomplished actor Christopher Denham (SHUTTER ISLAND, ARGO), directing for the first time since 2014's PRESERVATION, puts truth, memory, and perspective dangerously into question in a compelling and challenging two-character thriller.

Repulse

North American Premiere

Czech Republic | 2022 | 86 Min. | Dir. Emil Křižka

The lives of two families with nothing in common —other than heavy emotional dysfunction — randomly collide and spiral into a web of abduction, filth, terror, and death in this disturbing and unique knockout. With its minimal dialogue and off-kilter lack of narrative chronology, writer-director Emil Křižka’s stunning mystery box of a debut upends familiar tropes and horror imagery as it seeps into your mind and leaves its grimy mark. It’s the kind of discovery that film festivals are all about.

Run Sweetheart Run

New York Premiere

USA | 2022 | 103 Min. | Dir. Shana Feste

What starts off as a promising client meeting for single mom Cherie devolves into a fight for her life throughout the streets of Los Angeles in writer-director-producer Shana Feste’s slick, must-see thriller. Originally launching at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival, this Blumhouse-Prime Video backed horror film will make its New York debut in Brooklyn. A Prime Video Release.

Satan’s Slaves 2: Communion

North American Premiere

Indonesia | 2022 | 119 Min. | Dir. Joko Anwar

In this direct sequel to his terrifying instant classic SATAN'S SLAVES (2017), director Joko Anwar re-introduces us to the same family now living in a doomed high-rise apartment building. After a night of terrible floods traps them inside, the dead return to terrorize them once again. Anwar continues to build out an exciting mythology with this gory and demented follow-up that is appointment viewing for all fans of the current wave of Indonesian horror.

Sick of Myself

New York Premiere

Norway | 2022 | 97 Min. | Dir. Kristoffer Borgli

Everything in their relationship is a competition for Signe (Kristine Kujath Thorp, NINJA BABY) and her boyfriend Thomas. When Thomas finds success in the modern art world, Signe scratches for a way to put the spotlight back on herself. She finds her answer in sympathy baiting, ultimately landing on a new pill with a dangerous side-effect. Body horror by trojan horse, SICK OF MYSELF sees the fantastic Norwegian actress Kristine Kujath Thorp create a literal attention-seeking monster. A must-see. A Utopia Distribution Release.

Sinphony

World Premiere

USA | 2022 | 88 Min. | Dir. Jason Ragosta, Steven Keller, Haley Bishop, Sebastien Bazile, Nichole Carson, Wes Driver, Kimberley Elizabeth, Michael Galvan, Mark A. Pritchard, Jason Wilkinson

Ghosts, witches, parasites, and more populate the nine segments in this ambitious and uniquely conceived anthology. Born out of the social audio app Clubhouse, SINPHONY introduces a new crop of horror filmmakers who pack as much energy and unpredictability as possible into their respective shorts, resulting in a lively omnibus that never lets up. A Dark Sky Films Release.

Something in the Dirt

New York Premiere

USA | 2022 | 116 Min. | Dir. Justin Benson, Aaron Moorhead

Two neighbors in a future Los Angeles join forces to record and document an otherworldly phenomena taking place in one of their apartments. Now major players in the Marvel Universe sandbox, genre film darlings Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead (SPRING, THE ENDLESS) have returned to their independent sci-fi roots, adding another cosmic mindfuck to their resume. An XYZ Films Release.

Summoners

World Premiere

USA | 2022 | 88 Min. | Dir. Terence Krey

Former witch Jessica Whitman hasn't casted a spell in almost ten years. When her childhood friend Alana Wheeler desperately seeks her help in performing a dark spell, Jessica is plunged back into a world of witchcraft more dangerous and powerful than ever before. Terence Krey and Christine Nyland, the filmmaking team behind 2020's indie gem AN UNQUIET GRAVE, followed their witchy hearts with this deeply humanistic chiller co-starring indie icon Larry Fessenden.

V/H/S/99

New York Premiere

USA | 2022 | 99 Min. | Dir. Maggie Levin, Johannes Roberts, Flying Lotus, Tyler MacIntyre, Vanessa & Joseph Winter

Experience the pandemonium of Y2K all over again with the latest entry in the iconic V/H/S found-footage horror anthology franchise, featuring a collection of the series' most impressive segments to date. With directors Joseph and Vanessa Winter (DEADSTREAM) hosting an insane New Year’s Eve party, Flying Lotus’ (KUSO) gross-out game show, Johannes Roberts’ (47 METERS DOWN) sorority hazing ritual, Maggie Levin’s (INTO THE DARK) punk rock terror, and Tyler MacIntyre (TRAGEDY GIRLS) voyeuristic freak out, V/H/S/99 is a nostalgic trip through the past laced with ’90s rock, spiders, and lots of blood. A Shudder Release.