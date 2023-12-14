The Big Picture Andre Braugher's role as Captain Holt in Brooklyn Nine-Nine made him a television legend, showcasing his acting and comedic talent.

Captain Holt broke stereotypes by openly embracing his sexuality and representing a new take on police captains.

Braugher's portrayal of Captain Holt in Brooklyn Nine-Nine created a memorable and heartwarming father-son dynamic with Jake Peralta.

The news of Andre Braugher's untimely death at the age of 61 has left fans mourning an unparalleled talent in both film and television. Braugher died Monday after a brief illness, and he leaves behind a remarkable career that has spanned over 30 years. He became renowned for his two-time Emmy-winning portrayal of Detective Frank Pembleton in NBC's procedural drama Homicide: Life On the Street, but he cemented his legacy later on when he burst back onto the small screen with the police sitcom Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine re-certified Braugher as a television legend for his role as the stoic, yet funny Captain Raymond Holt, the NYPD's first Black gay captain. The character became an immediate fan-favorite, and Holt allowed Braugher to make the shift into comedy successfully, which was always played to perfection as he masterfully delivered jokes with his trademark deadpan facial expression. Yet Braugher was still able to deliver touching moments throughout the series when Holt needed to be a poignant mentor figure. His enduring performance only proves that Brooklyn Nine-Nine would not have been nearly as successful without him.

Andre Braugher Made an Impact on 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' From the Beginning

Braugher was a Julliard grad and classically trained Shakespearean expert who utilized his distinct voice to bring Captain Raymond Holt to life in the series. Holt first arrives at the 99th Precinct in Brooklyn, New York in the show's pilot, and takes the squad unit by storm with his authoritative presence. From the very first episode, Holt lets it be known to his team that he's an openly gay man who has no intention of hiding his sexuality. He also assures his team that he is determined to keep them in check — including his star detective Jake Peralta, played by SNL alumnus Andy Samberg.

Although television was already full of renowned police chief characters, Braugher's Holt was a refreshing take on the archetype, a seemingly strict captain who learns to soften up to his squad. Holt eventually loosened up and branched out to fit in with the rest of the members of his ragtag team. Braugher's acting and comedic timing were always impeccable, with the actor having an incredible ability to display a range of emotions in a short amount of time. His performance on Brooklyn Nine-Nine earned him two Critics Choice Awards and four Emmy nominations for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series.

'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' Used Captain Holt to Break Stereotypes

Braugher was an actor most widely known for his steely expressions and impressive gravitas. While Homicide allowed him to make his mark on television with chilling interrogation scenes that kept audiences on the edge of their seats, Brooklyn Nine-Nine allowed him to lean into a more light-hearted role. Braugher did a wonderful job of breaking down the trope of the boring, serious police captain with no depth or personality. As the actor told The New York Times, "I feel as though new life has been breathed into my career.” Captain Raymond Holt offers a new take on this as he adapts to the lovable diverse group at the 99th Precinct.

Braugher's character not only represented a new take on police captains, but he also subverted the stereotypes most often associated with gay characters on television. Refreshingly, Holt never masked the fact that he was gay — putting pride flags on his desk in the office, displaying a framed newspaper headline that confirmed his sexuality, and lovingly talking about his husband Kevin, played by Marc Evan Jackson​​​​​​. He also served as emotional support for his tough-as-nails detective, Rosa Diaz (Stephanie Beatriz), who came out as bisexual later in the show. Holt may not have been into sports, dancing, sparkles, or Sex in the City — but like Detective Amy Santiago (Melissa Fumero), he loved his pie charts and stationery, as well as the beautiful classical music that he preferred over Beyoncé. The show, and Braugher himself by way of his performance, never poked fun at the LGBTQ+ community, but found ways of giving this seemingly stoic character more dimension beyond allowing him to be defined by his sexuality.

Andre Braugher's Captain Holt Will Remain a TV Icon

One of the most standout relationships in Brooklyn Nine-Nine will always be Holt and Jake's father-son dynamic. During the moments when Jake's dad deserted him or when he needed a father figure, Holt was there to genuinely step into the role. The mentorship, the arguments, and the wholesome moments served as evidence that these two characters could make each other change for the better — and those special scenes would not have worked without Braugher's talent. Back in 2020, Andy Samberg told Variety that he found working with Braugher inspiring, saying, "His approach and who he is as a person in real life is what makes him the perfect person to play Holt.”

Since the news of his passing, friends, loved ones, and Brooklyn Nine-Nine castmates have honored Braugher's legacy with touching messages. Terry Crews, who starred alongside Braugher on the show as Seargent Terry Jeffords, wrote a tribute via Instagram: "I'm honored to have known you, laughed with you, worked with you, and shared 8 glorious years watching your irreplaceable talent." Fumero shared her own personal memories of working with Braugher, saying: "I will remember all the advice you gave me. I will remember all the times we laughed because your laugh was one of the all time greatest laughs to have ever existed."

Braugher's unmatchable, Shakespearean talent is intertwined with the gravitas and depth of Captain Raymond Holt, and will continue to live on through one of television's most legendary characters.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine is available to stream on Peacock.

