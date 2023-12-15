Andre Braugher passed away at the age of 61 on December 11, 2023, after a brief illness. Acting since 1989, Braugher is well known for his role as the iconic Captain Raymond Jacob Holt in Brooklyn Nine-Nine. From deadpan deliveries to hilarious dialogue to the occasional glimpse of an emotional man behind his "Captain Robot" facade, Holt was undeniably the best captain a squad could have asked for. He constantly strove to make the NYPD a friend of the citizens, and his experience as a Black and gay man in law enforcement inspired all of his subordinates.

The late actor won an Emmy Award for his stints in Homicide: Life On The Street and Thief. While he played multiple roles in his lifetime, his performance as Holt became his legacy. Following Braugher's death announcement on Tuesday, fans have continued to share snippets from their favorite episodes as a tribute to Captain Holt. From being a father figure to Jake Peralta (Andy Samberg) and a mentor to Amy Santiago (Melissa Fumero), Holt changed the lives of his friends. And much like his character, Andre was loved by fans, friends, and family worldwide.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine Comedy series following the exploits of Det. Jake Peralta and his diverse, lovable colleagues as they police the NYPD's 99th Precinct. Release Date September 17, 2013 Cast Andy Samberg , Terry Crews , Andre Braugher , Stephanie Beatriz Main Genre Comedy Rating TV-14 Seasons 8

10 “Mr. Santiago” — Season 4, Episode 7

"A bold personality. We know what that's code for. She's a b*tch."

Image via NBC

Holt possesses strong opinions and doesn't shy away from voicing them. He loves classical music and the color beige but hates and losing the word "Bone!" when used in a sexual context. When Amy's dad flies down to Brooklyn to meet Jake for the first time, the whole squad meets up at her house for a Thanksgiving dinner. In the same episode, Holt is seen watching a nationally televised dog show, where he has some strong opinions about the participants.

When one of the dogs is called bold, Holt proclaims that it's code for being a b*tch. While the comment is about a four-legged creature, Holt's straightforward, no-nonsense approach makes this quip a comedic moment. It's a testament to Andre's impeccable delivery that a line seemingly focused on a dog's behavior could easily double as a playful comment in certain - como se dice - unique human situations.

9 “The Night Shift” — Season 4, Episode 4

"Why is no one having a good time? I specifically requested it."

Image via NBC

After the squad brings down Jimmy "The Butcher" Figgis (Eric Roberts), they are punished with the night shift for disobeying their captain's direct orders and going to Florida. Realizing that the squad is suffering from burnout and struggling with their new normal, Captain Holt decides to boost their morale by hosting a party at the end of the shift.

So when no one instantly breaks into song, he asks them a serious question that ends up becoming a hilarious joke for the ages: "Why is no one having a good time? I specifically requested it." But the end to this nocturnal tale becomes a heartfelt moment when the captain realizes that forcing fun isn't the solution, but sharing the chaos and finding solace in being miserable together just might be.

8 “The Bet” — Season 1, Episode 13

"Oh, I've caused a problem. I think I am getting a text message. Bloop. Ah, there it is."

Image via NBC

Beyond his gambling addiction, Holt's Achilles Heel lies in interacting with messy emotional situations. While he is capable of handling anything like a boss, he hits a bit of a snag when feelings get involved. During Charles's Medal of Valor celebration, he ends up letting out Terry's (Terry Crews) secret about being back on the field to his wife, Sharon (Merrin Dungey). Instead of owning up to his mistake and trying to defuse the situation, he pretends to get a text message and leaves mid-conversation. He even says "Bloop!" out loud; that's how uncomfortable he feels.

In times when emotions are involved, Holt takes the high road instead of facing the music. While it changes remarkably throughout the show after this incident, there are still situations where Holt's aversion to emotions comes to light. When he gets stabbed by muggers, he lies to his husband and takes his anger out on the squad. Be as it may, this hilarious dialogue is definitely something to store in the wheelhouse next time you want to escape a tricky situation.

7 “The Road Trip” — Season 2, Episode 9

"I have zero interest in food. If it were feasible, my diet would consist entirely of flavorless beige smoothies containing all the nutrients required by the human animal."

Image via NBC

If someone were to write a book about Holt's opinions on food, it would be an instant bestseller. His dietary preferences are a puzzle that generations to come will try to solve. His choices of food are pretty straightforward. For instance, his favorite meal: a plain bagel and water. So when he asks Charles (Joe Lo Truglio) to come to his office for a food-related question, Charles is excited to finally have something in common with his captain. But much to his chagrin, Holt makes his impressions about food clear. He's not interested in food and would only like Charles's help in creating an impressive breakfast for his husband's birthday.

Of course, this leads to a series of disastrous events, with Charles trying to teach him how to cook exquisite, luxurious food and Holt straight up refusing to agree. The episode ends on a sweet note, but the captain's choices of food remain the same. But it does beg the question: does a flavorless beige smoothie really contain all the nutrients required by a human?

6 “The Puzzle Master” — Season 5, Episode 15

"Why would you intentionally spill beans? They're one of nature's most densely packed protein sources, and they remain unsullied by flavor."

Image via NBC

Following the previous entry, Holt's opinions about food never cease to amaze anyone. But what's even more hilarious is his inability to accept modern slang. Holt often misunderstands and sometimes picks apart phrases and words he thinks are illogical or too modern. On one of these occasions, Gina (Chelsea Peretti) asks him if he'd like her to "spill the beans" on his opponents for the commissioner position. Having never heard of this phrase before, he misunderstands the context and asks her why would anyone want to intentionally spill beans.

While the captain constantly refuses to adapt to modern terminology, like the time when Rosa (Stephanie Beatriz) tells him he and Kevin just need to bone, it is a mystery if Holt actually knows everything and is just messing with his subordinates. When Kevin (Marc Evan Jackson) tells Jake he couldn't bring himself to call Murphy a dirtbag, Holt agrees and says the dirtbag is an important part of the vacuum - but flashbacks from his arrests in the 80s and 90s have shown him calling the perps he caught dirtbags, too.

5 “The Big House Pt.1” — Season 5, Episode 1

"Are you saying my life matters less because I don't conform to society's heteronormative, child-centric ideals?"

Image via NBC

Holt has never shied away from admitting he's one of the first black and gay cops in the NYPD. But never once has he shown it as a sign of weakness. He's headstrong and resilient and has proven that petty comments do not faze him. So the one time he played a gay card, albeit in a comedic situation, left everyone awe-struck. When Rosa and Jake are in prison after Melanie Hawkins frames them for being the Golden Gang bank robbers, Terry and Holt go to meet Rosa in prison, who asks them to drive around her motorcycle every once in a while.

Terry refuses to take up the challenge with the excuse that he has kids, and that's when Holt drops this bomb on him. Holt’s usual confidence takes a comical turn, challenging Terry’s stereotype-laden response. This moment disrupts the prison visit’s tension, breaking the seriousness with humor. The quote reveals Holt’s self-assuredness and refusal to be confined by societal norms.

4 “The Funeral” — Season 3, Episode 2

"Everything is garbage. Never love anything."

Image via NBC

Captain Holt is the epitome of unwavering stoicism. But one particular scene in Season 3 brings out the emotional man behind the robotic facade. When Captain Madeline Wuntch promotes him to the PR department, Holt is devastated at losing the job he loves so dearly. He becomes standoffish and his message of hope at Capt. Dozerman’s funeral takes a dark turn when his real emotions come to light. He emphasizes how everything you love — including Sgt. Terrence Jefford's mango yogurt — is taken away from you.

Beyond the show, the speech resonates with the universal truth that losing something you hold dear is never easy, regardless of its nature. This moment transcends the boundaries of a television show, especially now that the actor who brought Holt to life is gone. The moment is the collective sentiment of viewers who have witnessed Holt's journey. The moment bridges the gap between fiction and reality and brings to light the bittersweet poignancy of bidding farewell to a fictional character's vulnerability and the actor who portrayed this incredible character brilliantly.

3 “9 Days” — Season 2, Episode 12

"I am offended. I am angry. I am very tired. So I’m gonna take a nap, but when I wake up, oh, you are in for it."

Image via NBC

Holt has impacted the lives of all his employees in different ways. However, his bond with Jake is the most special. Jake struggles with issues about his absent father, and Holt becomes a father figure to him. They love each other deeply, and it shows in their actions. When Kevin leaves for his sabbatical in Paris, Jake makes up a case so that Holt can work with him and not feel alone. While investigating this dead case, they both catch the mumps and are quarantined together at Holt's house.

When Holt discovers Jake's deceit, he is furious and tells him off. Holt’s remark about taking a nap resonates with the everyday struggle of life. It playfully nods to the magic of naps by hitting the reset button, allowing one to recharge and approach situations with a refreshed perspective. This lighthearted take on dealing with frustration embodies the simplicity of finding solace in a quick snooze. Life is hard, but naps have the superpower to make everything better.

2 “Game Night” — Season 5, Episode 10

"Every time someone steps up and says who they are, the world becomes a better, more interesting place. So thank you."

Image via NBC

Holt has always been a "woke" character, though he refuses to call it that because it's grammatically incoherent. He wants his employees to respect everyone and ensure that systemic injustice does not prevail. Except for the one occasion where he suggests Terry not file a complaint against racial profiling - which he does correct his stance on - Holt goes out of his way to make everyone feel safe. Towards the end of the show, he and Amy even come up with a police reform program that gets instituted city-wide.

When Rosa Diaz came out as bisexual to all her colleagues, Holt appreciated that it went better than what happened when he came out. Upon realizing that Rosa's family is not okay with her sexuality, Jake decides to bring the family game night to her house with everyone from the Nine-Nine. Holt proceeds to appreciate Rosa for having the strength to come out of the closet and tell her that the world has become a better place because of her role in it.

1 “Thanksgiving” — Season 1, Episode 10

"I came from a very formal family. My parents were not especially affectionate. But the beauty of being an adult is that you can make a new family with new traditions."

Image via NBC

Many characters in Brooklyn Nine-Nine, much like real life, had a lot of unresolved childhood trauma issues. Jake's father was an absentee, Holt's father died, and his mother had to raise two children alone, while Amy constantly had to compete with seven brothers and jump through hoops to prove herself to her parents. But through trials and tribulations, the 9-9 became a family in and of itself. Holt calls his the precinct his family, beginning from Season 1, where he tries to convince Jake to celebrate Thanksgiving with all of his colleagues.

While meant to persuade Jake, the dialogue also made him love the officers more each day, ultimately proving his point to Jake in the finale, "Yes, I guess in the end, we've rubbed off on each other quite a bit. Title of your sex movie." (Not bad for an old robot, huh?). The squad found family in each other and supported each other thoroughly, even when it came to taking bullets for each other. While Braugher might've left us early, his legacy will remain in the hearts of the actors and viewers, keeping them connected forever.

NEXT: 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine': Captain Holt’s Best Cold Opens, Ranked

WATCH NOW