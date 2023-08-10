Brooklyn Nine-Nine is still remembered as a classic sitcom after its television run. The combination of humor and drama made the stories easy to re-visit time and time again. IMDb's users have ranked their favorite episodes throughout the series.

Some episodes focus on the entire team, and how they're able to use their combined chaotic energy for good to solve cases. Other episodes focus on one individual or one relationship to really delve into. Each of these episodes takes place at a critical turning point for this squad, and examines what makes this team so endearing.

10 "Greg and Larry" (Season 3, Episode 23)

IMDb Score: 8.9/10

This episode is the continuation of mutli-episode saga that see the 99 get involved in the hunt for a notorious hit man. After it's revealed that one of Holt's (Andre Braugher) closest associates is involved, the team must come together to save him. Amy (Melissa Fumero) and Boyle (Joe Lo Truglio) have to find a way back to the 99 from their assignment.

This episode kicks off the deeply hilarious Florida saga, which alone makes the episode easy to love. It also gives the team a chance to prove themselves with higher than usual stakes. The fact that the humor is tempered by heartbreak just as Amy and Jake (Andy Samberg) are about to move forward in their relationship gives the story an emotional depth.

9 "Halloween III" (Season 3, Episode 5)

IMDb Score: 8.9/10

Brooklyn Nine-Nine featured many iconic Halloween episodes over the years. This third iteration of the annual tradition features all the best components of a classic 99 Halloween heist. This particular heist is meant to serve as a tie-breaker as Jake and Holt continue to try to out-do one another.

What makes this Halloween episode standout is the fact that while Jake and Holt are busy vying for Halloween domination, Amy waits in the wings to remind everyone how she's steps ahead of them all. This episode also expands the Halloween heist concept, and showcases the fact that more members of the team are capable of carrying on this tradition.

8 "Johnny and Dora" (Season 2, Episode 23)

Photo Courtesy of NBC.

IMDb Score: 9.0/10

Jake and Amy began as a will-they-won't-they couple who were always worth rooting for. This episode follows them cross the threshold from colleagues to something more as they team up to work a case. This is also a new beginning for the entire squad with the start of a new captain.

What makes this episode so lovable is the fact that it's Jake and Amy at a new beginning. If there wasn't buy-in before, this story is sweet enough to prove beyond the shadow of a doubt that these two were always meant to be together. This episode moves these two from will-they-won't-they to

7 "Cinco de Mayo" (Season 6, Episode 16)

IMDb Score: 9.0/10

Another Halloween episode, this entry features a Halloween heist on a different holiday just as Terry (Terry Crews) prepares for his lieutenant's exam. After the heist has to be postponed, the squad has to re-schedule this annual tradition. As always, there are plenty of twists and turns along the way to crowning a new victor.

In addition to being a classic Halloween episode, this story gives Terry a chance to shine. With all the wild hijincks, he's able to prove how far he's grown and what an exceptional leader he's always been. This expansion of Brooklyn Nine-Nine's Halloween lore makes the episode easy to appreciate.

6 "Jake & Amy" (Season 5, Episode 22)

IMDb Score: 9.1/10

Amy and Jake's wedding day was always going to be filled with shenanigans that could only befall the 99. However, this wedding was a long time in the making, and it was always going to be worth it. The final result is a beautiful tribute to a love story that has tied this series together.

Amy and Jake's wedding is a highlight of the series. Watching these two evolve as individuals and as a couple remains one of the most endearing aspects of this series to explore, even when re-watching. There's something beautiful about watching these two finally walk down the aisle after following them from the very beginning of their love story.

5 "Lights Out" (Season 7, Episode 13)

IMDb Score: 9.1/10

With power out across the city, the 99 has to navigate more disarray than usual. The fact that Amy is just about ready to have her baby adds another challenge to an already messy situation. The team needs to come together like never before to get everyone where they need to be.

This is yet another crossroads for Amy and Jake as they begin their journey as parents. Particularly after following their journey with infertility, this episode is particularly heartfelt. There's plenty of humor along the way to ground the story, and make these characters even more lovable.

4 "The Last Day Part I" (Season 8, Episode 9)

Photo Courtesy of NBC.

IMDb Score: 9.2/10

This episode is the beginning of the end of Brooklyn Nine-Nine's run. With this chapter of the 99 coming to a close, the characters are allowed to reflect on the legacy of this team and what made it so special. The final shenanigans are exactly what this squad has always been about.

This episode succeeds because it begins to break down what made the friendships on Brooklyn Nine-Nine so compelling. The full circle moments are what bring everything together. This is a chance to ease into a last good-bye, and that's bittersweet.

3 "HalloVeen" (Season 5, Episode 4)

Photo Courtesy of NBC.

IMDb Score: 9.4/10

The fifth Halloween episode is arguably the sweetest of the entire series. While everyone participates in the typical heist drama, Jake plays on another level with a plan of his own. Halloween favorite characters return to add their own brand of chaos to the festivities.

What makes this one of the most special Halloween episodes is the added emotional depth with Jake's proposal to Amy. While it's always fun to re-visit this annual heist, it's even better to see an entirely new twist. This pivotal moment in Amy and Jake's love story is quintessentially them.

2 "The Last Day Part II" (Season 8, Episode 10)

Photo Courtesy of NBC.

IMDb Score: 9.4/10

The series finale of Brooklyn Nine-Nine had no easy task. Everyone who has ever contributed to making this series what it was is here for one final bow. Each character is given one last opportunity to shine before saying goodbye.

The final hurrah for the series may not come together perfectly. However, it's an excellent opportunity for fans to reflect on what made this series so compelling, flaws and all. The fact that the finale also ensures a future where this team always stays together makes it that much more heartwarming.

1 "The Box" (Season 5, Episode 14)

IMDb Score: 9.5/10

Jake and Holt team up to interrogate a perpetrator who just won't crack under pressure in this episode that radiates tension. Sterling K. Brown plays a dentist accused of murder. The back-and-forth is electrifying as the clock ticks on to find the truth.

While this episode may be a little lighter on the humor than normal, it's an important one in showcasing Jake and Holt and their partnership. The battle of wits adds a depth that permeates the entire episode. The fact that the majority of the episode takes place in very closed quarters heightens the drama and makes it magnetic to watch.

