Brooklyn Nine-Nine aired its final episode on September 21, 2021 and honestly, we still aren’t over the end of the beloved comedy series created by Dan Goor and Michael Schur. Running for almost exactly eight years, the show followed the insane antics and wholesome relationships of the ninety-ninth police precinct in Brooklyn.

A Golden Globe winning series that went from strength to strength. Was it initially canceled by Fox? Yes. Was it then revived by NBC in response to the outpouring outrage of the fans? Also yes. That only speaks for itself. Gracefully navigating the political climate; the series has been a credit to itself, its creators, and it's cast from the get-go.

The ensemble cast was led by Andy Samberg (Saturday Night Live) as Detective Jake Peralta, however there are plenty of other fan favorite characters. If you aren’t familiar with Captain Raymond Holt and his diverse crew of detectives, buckle in as we take you on a whistle-stop tour of the main cast and the colorful characters they play.

Andy Samberg as Jake Peralta

Jake Peralta is Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s main protagonist. Despite his immature outlook and inappropriate one-liners, he is one of the NYPD’s best detectives. With his impressive arrest record, and strong moral compass his sergeant Terry Jeffords stating “the only puzzle he hasn’t solved, is how to grow up”. He’s charming, intelligent though he doesn’t always channel his abilities in the right directions. He butts heads with the precinct's new captain Raymond Holt, however due to Jake’s abandonment issues from his father, he also pushes constantly for his (hard to win) approval. Peralta also clashes with his uptight and rule crazy partner Amy Santiago, but we all know there’s more than meets the eye under all his teasing. You know what they say, opposites attract.

Peralta is played by Saturday Night Live veteran and comedian Andy Samberg. Samberg has been amusing the masses for years, a 7-year cast member of SNL and a founding member of the comedy music group The Lonely Island. He has an impressive list of film credits, however Brooklyn Nine-Nine, which he produced, has been his crowning glory. He won a Golden Globe Award for best actor for his role as Jake Peralta in 2013. But what is the comedy genius up to now? Voice acting seems to be the route Samberg is focusing on right now. Earlier this year he reprised his role as Johnny in the Hotel Transylvania film series, and worked on a few other voice acting roles, also branching into video games this year, voicing Captain Valentine in the Borderlands spin-off Tiny Tina’s Wonderland. The actor has a young daughter born in 2017 with his wife and musician Joanna Newsom, so we can’t blame the star for taking a step out of the spotlight for a while.

Stephanie Beatriz as Rosa Diaz

Detective Diaz is the resident badass of the ninety-ninth precinct. Known for being impossible to read, with an elusive personal life and a scary temper, Rosa is definitely the ‘bad cop’ in a ‘good cop bad cop’ scenario. Despite all this Rosa can be vulnerable and a great friend, even if it pains her to be one. She finds ways to bond with individual members of the NYPD, and though is seems to be a struggle, accepts that they care for her; especially when she comes out as bisexual. She has several on-off relationships throughout the series, most the most notable being with recurring character Adrian Pimento (played by Jason Mantzoukas) and the captain's nephew Marcus (Nick Cannon).

Rosa Diaz was Stephanie Beatriz’s breakout role, despite having had minor roles in police dramas prior to landing a main role in Brooklyn Nine-Nine. She stood alongside Melissa Fumero as masters of ceremonies at the National Hispanic Media Coalition Impact Awards in 2019. Since the show has ended however Beatriz has been busy, and branched out into some very hgih profile roles. The actor has proven her metal as a fantastic singer. She was praised for her performance of Carla in the 2021 film adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda's Tony Award-winning musical In the Heights. She has since collaborated with Miranda on the Disney film Encanto as the main character, Mirabel. The Broadway touch has definitely suited the actor, who is also currently starring as Lauren, in the Lawrence winning theater production of 2:22 A Ghost Story which premiered on the West End in 2021. In her personal life, she welcomed her daughter with actor Brad Hoss last year (2021 was a big year for Beatriz).

Terry Crews as Terry Jeffords

Terry Jeffords is a huge character. Literally. A large part of his role focuses on his muscular physique. Terry is the sergeant of the squad from the start of the show, and is fearlessly protective of his detectives and friends. Despite having a blip in confidence when his twin daughters were born, he loves them with every last pound of his muscle, Terry proves time and time again he is a true hero. He is serious about his work as a cop, but begrudgingly allows his detectives their antics (and often ends up joining in). Capable of incredible feats of physical strength and with a heart of gold, Jeffords rivals Captain Holt as the father figure of the precinct. He truly is the linebacker of the precinct…

Terry Crews was in fact a NFL former linebacker, TV host and became a household name for his role in the 2005 comedy White Chicks and for his frequent appearances in Old Spice commercials. He has also joined Samberg by lending his voice to several roles including American Dad! and Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2. Crews has a large family, with four children and one grand-child and has been a vocal champion of self-improvement. He stepped forward during the Me Too movement's height and was named as one of the “Silence Breakers” by Time Magazine in 2017. There is also the potential of a White Chicks sequel in the works, which Crews has spoken publicly about being keen to produce and star in, however we are yet to have any confirmation of the film going ahead.

Melissa Fumero as Amy Santiago

Arguably the female lead of the show, Amy Santiago is not only Jake Peralta’s love interest, she is also the brains and the teacher’s pet of the squad. She also frequently seeks out the approval of Captain Holt and often goes to slightly crazy lengths to achieve it. She dreams of being the youngest captain in the NYPD. That doesn’t mean she is a complete stick in the mud, her competitive nature mirrors Jakes, and she always ends up embroiled in any game or competition the squad devises. The whole squad sees her as slightly overbearing, and she is often the butt of their jokes, especially when she is given a squad of her own to oversee. She realizes what she is like from the outside looking in. However, she is incredibly talented and tries hard (often missing the mark) to be the best friend to everyone.

Melissa Fumero had several roles before breaking into the public eye with Brooklyn Nine-Nine. She played Adriana on One Life to Live for three years in the early 2000s, returning occasionally to the show to complete her character’s storyline. She also appeared in a small role in five episodes of CW’s Gossip Girl. While Brooklyn Nine-Nine was her last major role, she was recently cast in the new Netflix comedy series Blockbuster alongside Randall Park. She has two young sons with her One Life to Live co-star David Fumero, Enzo born in 2016 and Axel born in 2020.

Joe Lo Truglio as Charles Boyle

Boyle, as he is usually known, is Jake’s best friend. A role he guards with ferocity, and is a huge champion of his relationship with Amy. While he might not be the most gifted detective, he tries harder than anyone else. He spends his early years wildly in love with Rosa, who shoots him down at every turn. While this relationship was never meant to be, it proves Boyle to be a loyal and heroic cop when he jumps in front of a bullet saving Rosa’s life. She is convinced it was an act of love, but it is revealed Boyle was just doing what he would do for any fellow officer and didn’t even notice who he was jumping in front of. His love life is often a point of drama which he readily shares with the precinct. A fan of a little too much information, Boyle might be a little annoying to his fellow detectives, but he is as loyal as they come.

Joe Lo Truglio was one of the original members of the MTV sketch group The Skate and has had small comedic roles in major films such as Superbad, Paul, Role Models and Wet Hot American Summer. Since finishing filming Brooklyn Nine-Nine however he hasn’t added much to his resume however he appears to have turned his eye to directing. Production began last year for his directorial debut Outpost, a horror film with a fairly impressive cast including Dallas Roberts (Insatiable) and Beth Dover (Orange Is The New Black). Apparently this is something Truglio has dreamed of doing since he was 13, being a lifelong horror fan.

Andre Braugher as Raymond Holt

Impossible to read, Raymond Holt is the precincts extremely professional captain. A strict, stickler for the rules, Holt wears a smile on days that don’t end with ‘Y’. Raymond Holt is also a warmhearted man whose devotion to his friends and his precinct knows no bounds. He is held in utmost regard by his colleagues despite their mockery of his inability to display emotion. He is also respected for having struggled his way up through the ranks as a gay, black police officer, something he only brings up to relate to issues his detectives experience. He is an idol to most of his subordinates, he is also a fan favorite character for his occasional breaks in professionalism which often culminate in some of the show’s funniest moments.

Andre Braugher might be famous for playing one of the most serious men in comedy, but he is no stranger to playing a cop. He spent six years playing the eccentric and arrogant detective Frank Pembleton in the police drama Homicide: Life on the Street years before he was handed his starkly different role in Brooklyn Nine-Nine. Yet he has shone in both of these major roles, receiving 11 Primetime Emmy Award nominations for his television work, winning two. Since he left the Nine-Nine he has landed a role in Season 6 of the political drama The Good Fight starring the likes of Rose Leslie (Game of Thrones) and Christine Baranski (Mamma Mia!) in a series regular as showman lawyer Ri'Chard Lane

Dirk Blocker as Hitchcock

Michael Hitchcock is almost always seen with his partner of thirty years; Scully, both are known for their contented laziness. They are aging and ailed detectives, however with a badass past under their very large belts. Hitchcock in his youth was a detective when New York was described to be ‘under purge’ and despite making nearly no arrests in decades, he has the largest arrest record in the 99th precinct.

Dirk Blocker hadn’t been a regular on TV until he was cast as Hitchcock, however he had guest roles on popular American shows such as Little House on the Prairie, The X-Files, Beverly Hills, 90210, Murder, She Wrote and M*A*S*H. Blocker went back to school to earn a degree, so he could go on to teach K-12. In 2017, he published his first book, a fable for all ages; Master and the Little Monk, about a young boy who discovers a unique ally and mentor. Though Blocker has not made any more television appearances, he remains happily married to his wife, actress Danielle Aubuchon. They have two children together.

Joel McKinnon Miller as Scully

Just like his partner, Scully is an aging detective with a renowned box of pills for all of his illnesses and shares his lazy attitude. Together the pair regularly irritate their fellow detectives but they both have their moments. Though he seems to have an upsetting backstory with two children he is estranged from, he and his partner are still the source of much amusement and joy. Scully has a secret talent as an opera singer which comes into surprising use throughout the show.

Joel McKinnon Miller is best known for his role in Brooklyn Nine-Nine and played Dom Embry on the drama series Big Love. His operatic skill is not an act, he was trained in opera and theater, completing a degree with an emphasis on acting. Much like his partner in crime he has had small roles in television including The X-Files, Malcolm in the Middle, Desperate Housewives, American Horror Story, and Everybody Loves Raymond. You may also recognize him from his role in the award-winning 2008 film Secret Santa. He has not had any further roles so far, and is married to a special effects artist, Tamara McKinnon, and they have a son together.

Chelsea Peretti as Gina Linetti

Gina Linetti is a creature unto her own, and the civil administrator and personal assistant to Captain Holt to whom she is incredibly loyal. Cynical, narcissistic and incredibly intelligent who leads with confidence first she is in some ways the backbone of the precinct. Childhood friends with Jake, she attempted to gain a bachelors degree in art given her passion, but when that fails Jake gets her a job at the Nine-Nine. While she might not be an expert at her job, she still manages to always be on the ball. She might be harsh and critical of the detectives in the precinct, but she has a soft spot for her captain and her childhood best friend who eventually convinces her to follow her dreams.

Chelsea Peretti is a multiple threat, an actress, a comedian, author, screenwriter and singer-songwriter. She is as multi-talented as her character in the show. She has written for the American Theatre Magazine and The Huffington Post. She is also an accredited story editor for the series Parks and Recreation from 2011-2012. She was then a series regular on Brooklyn Nine-Nine. She began dating Academy Award-winning screenwriter and comedian Jordan Peele, and they married in 2016 with their son being born a week later. In 2020, Peretti released her first EP, releasing several other songs alongside it featuring the likes of her previous co-star Terry Crews. It appears music is the direction this enigmatic character both in life and art, is set to take.

Marc Evan Jackson as Kevin Cozner

Dr. Kevin Cozner is the husband of Captain Raymond Holt, and the head of the Classics department of Columbia University. He is Holt’s equal in his amusingly emotionless attitude, however his involvement in the precinct leads him to create relationships with the detectives. Like Captain Holt, he is introduced to new facets of life by the likes of Jake and forms an unlikely friendship with Gina. He is most often seen alongside the couple’s dog, a Corgi named Cheddar. Despite both of their monotone attitudes to life, Kevin and Holt share a romantic and caring bond throughout the series.

Marc Evan Jackson is surprisingly first and foremost a comedian. This may be surprising given his feature role as someone spectacularly deadpan in Brooklyn Nine-Nine however the vast majority of his roles and projects have been far more upbeat. He has had recurring roles in Parks and Recreation, The Good Place and had a role in the film 22 Jump Street. He has since hosted podcasts for both Brooklyn Nine-Nine and The Good Place. Jackson has had a long career in improv which led to his eventual acting career. He currently had a recurring role in Netflix comedy drama The Baby-Sitters Club as Richard Spier.

