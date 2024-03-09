The Big Picture Charles Boyle may not be the top detective, but his authenticity and loyalty make him the heart of Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

Charles Boyle's comedic role balances his genuine friendship and loyalty, making him an exceptional male role model.

Despite being the butt of jokes, Boyle's resilience, self-love, and unwavering loyalty make him stand out in the 99th precinct.

New York's Finest have never been finer than on the hit comedy series Brooklyn Nine-Nine. The hilarious police sitcom created by Dan Goor and Michael Schur features the most lovable crime fighters on television, with each cast member more hilarious than the last. More than just a squad of detectives, the 99th precinct is a family of the best, brightest, and most boisterous that the NYPD has to offer. While Andy Samberg's Jake Peralta is the driving comedic force of the show and Andre Braugher's stalwart Captain Holt is the backbone of the 99, each member of the detective squad is essential to creating one of the funniest shows in recent decades.

And while audiences may have their fan-favorites, from the meticulously type-A Amy (Melissa Fumero) and the mysteriously roguish Rosa Diaz (Stephanie Beatriz), arguably the most essential character to creating the lively environment of their police precinct is the underrated and oft-ridiculed Charles Boyle (Joe Lo Truglio). Though he's not the most exceptional detective or conventionally charismatic character in the series, Boyle provides a levity and lightness to the show that is irreplaceable. But perhaps even more importantly, Boyle is the consistent beating heart of the 99 and an exceptional role model, serving as the most loyal friend and a genuinely endearing representation of a positive male role model, standing out in a series full of admirable characters.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine Comedy series following the exploits of Det. Jake Peralta and his diverse, lovable colleagues as they police the NYPD's 99th Precinct. Release Date September 17, 2013 Creator Dan Goor, Michael Schur Cast Andy Samberg , Terry Crews , Andre Braugher , Stephanie Beatriz Main Genre Comedy Seasons 8

Charles Boyle is the Best Butt of the Joke

Charles Boyle may not be the most talented or exceptional detective in the 99th precinct, but he more than makes up for it with his unparalleled diligence. Hardworking, but clumsy, Boyle is the frequent butt of the jokes in Brooklyn Nine-Nine; which is precisely the role that he excels in better than anyone else. Boyle is notorious for his eccentric behavior and opinions, often accidentally speaking in sexual innuendos that he genuinely doesn't understand, resulting in plenty of quotable and hilarious moments, such as when he sends out save-the-dates for his wedding emblazoned with the letters STD on the cards. With a peculiar palette, Boyle is also constantly expressing his unconventional and experimental food opinions with the squad, suggesting some outlandish dishes with genuine enthusiasm.

The key word here is authenticity; Boyle is wholeheartedly authentic to himself, and that transparency and openness to humor makes him the character that's the most fun to poke fun at. The teasing from his fellow detectives always remains lighthearted because they understand that Boyle receives them with no ill will and remains constant in what he likes, even if other people don't understand. In fact, he's so consistent with his identity that the squad is able to play a game of Bingo comprised of Boyle-isms on Thanksgiving because they already know he'll be spouting "gobble gobble gobble" in festive celebration. But to be known is to be loved, and the fact that the precinct knew Boyle's mannerisms well enough that they could engage in playful teasing only affirms the deep friendship they have with one another, keeping the jokes in the realm of good fun rather than mean-spirited ridicule.

Charles Boyle Is the Heart and Soul of 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s 99th Precinct

Close

While he provides some of the most hilarious moments in the entire series, Boyle isn't purely a comedic relief character. In fact, because of his unparalleled loyalty and expressive love for the members of the 99, Boyle can seriously be considered to be the heart and soul of the precinct. No other character in the series is as quick to express their affection as Charles Boyle, and his optimism is infectious. Charles' friendship with Jake is one of the best and most important relationships in Brooklyn Nine-Nine, even when stacked against the endearing romantic partnerships in the show. Boyle is Jake's biggest fan, always avidly participating in Jake's shenanigans and jokes. But don't let Boyle's fervent admiration of Jake be mistaken as solely one-sided — Jake is also earnestly Boyle's best friend, reciprocating the same intense loyalty to genuinely affirm the strength of their bond. Boyle is also a genuine friend to Jake, not just a fairweather hype man; he's willing to call Jake out on his immaturity when it really matters, proving that he is willing to support his friends through difficult moments by providing serious advice, rather than just saying what they want to hear.

While Jake is the most frequent recipient of Boyle's expressive affections, the rest of the squad are also treated with the same familial love and loyalty that Charles cannot help but give to his friends. This loyalty is a standout trait of Boyle, exemplified by his willingness to sacrifice for the betterment of his fellow detectives. Since Brooklyn Nine-Nine is mostly lighthearted, the detectives often don't feel like they're in any serious danger. However, in one of the few instances where someone's life is seriously threatened and Rosa is fired upon by a surprise assailant, it's Boyle who instinctively jumps in the way of the bullet to save his friend. Boyle isn't the only character to put himself in harm's way to save his fellow officers, but his heroic sacrifice happens in just the first season, establishing early on that his devotion to his peers is an integral aspect of his personality that is worthy of admiration.

Boyle Is the Perfect Example of an Exceptional Male Role Model

Because Boyle is so often the butt of the joke, his best traits can sometimes be underappreciated. However, when you consider that Boyle is loyal, diligent, and constantly true to himself, it's evident that he is a genuinely exceptional role model. Boyle is a great example of positive masculinity, unafraid of showing his emotions and resilient against external pressures that would otherwise criticize his behavior. When Gina Linetti (Chelsea Peretti) tries to get Boyle to change his personality and become more of an "alpha" in order to get the unpredictable Adrian Pimento (Jason Mantzoukas) out of his house, Charles refuses to change who he is. It does take Gina's help to ultimately get Pimento to move out, but Charles' refusal to be something he's not and willingness to let Gina take the lead because she's better qualified shows both humility and intrinsic self-assurance.

While Boyle has his fair insecurities and shortcomings (as with all the nuanced characters on the show), he also shows some of the most resilient self-love of any character in the series. Throughout Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Boyle shows profound body positivity, especially when his own physique is compared to the Adonis-like physique of Sgt. Terry Jeffords (Terry Crews). Though it's treated like a joke whenever Boyle believes himself to be stronger than Terry, they are honestly profound examples of his own internal self-love. In fact, it's Terry who has to overcome his own negative body perceptions in the series, as he is quick to retaliate when he feels insulted about his body and learns how to manage his self-image in a healthier way.

Boyle may be the punchline more than anyone else on Brooklyn Nine-Nine, but the humor of his character shouldn't detract from the incredible traits that he exemplifies. While other detectives may be smarter and more talented, there's no one else in the 99 that is as loyal, brave, and a better friend than one Charles Boyle.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine is available to stream on Netflix in the U.S.

Watch on Netflix