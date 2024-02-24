Following the exploits of Detective Jake Peralta (Andy Samberg) and his colleagues, Brooklyn Nine-Nine aired on Fox and later NBC from 2013-2021. Set in the New York Police Department's fictional ninety-ninth precinct, the show offers multiple brands of comedies for fans to enjoy. While the show was nowhere near as popular as some other mainstream sitcoms like Friends or The Office, it kept its fans devoted while tackling countless interesting storylines. One of its best qualities was tackling social issues that most TV shows shied away from.

One aspect of Brooklyn Nine-Nine that consistently left fans eagerly anticipating each episode was its ingenious use of cold opens. These brief yet memorable scenes at the start of each installment became a hallmark of the show's identity. While the concept of cold opens wasn't unique to Brooklyn Nine-Nine, the series elevated them to an art form. From Captain Holt's (Andre Braugher) deadpan delivery to Jake Peralta's hilarious antics, these cold opens were more than just a prelude to the main story, they were miniature masterpieces in their own right. Whether it was a prank gone awry, an unexpected revelation, or a surreal scenario, these scenes never failed to set the tone for the ensuing hilarity.

10 "Is Kelly His Wife or Dog?"

Season 1, Episode 14

It is no secret that the squad doesn't value detectives Michael Hitchcock (Dirk Blocker) and Norm Scully (Joel McKinnon Miller) due to their tardiness and ineffectiveness. So it isn't surprising when Jake asks the squad if Kelly is Scully's wife or dog and everyone admits they have no idea. Everyone has their guesses whether it's the wife or the dog whose name is Kelly, but no one has a definitive answer. Ever the genius, Jake comes up with the game: "Wife or Dog." The squad asks Scully a series of questions to decipher who Kelly is, but his answers are so vague, that no one's the wiser. When Jake straight-up asks him, Scully is offended and leaves without giving the answers.

While it is much later revealed in the show that Scully's wife is called Kelly, and he also has a name with the same name, watching everyone's questions get nipped in the bud makes for a hilarious cold open. Even better, the audience gets to guess alongside the squad, but the answer doesn't appear until many seasons later.

9 "A Pigeon in the Precinct"

Season 5, Episode 16

When a pigeon finds its way into the precinct, the squad tries their best to get him out. But when nothing works, Jake comes up with the genius idea to think like a bird or, as he calls it, "Operation Saving Private Pigeon." He crafts an elaborate plan of jump scares and nudges to drive the pigeon out of the precinct, starting with a fan gently nudging the pigeon toward his first obstacle. The plan seems foolproof, and the squad is on board to get the bird out. What Jake doesn't account for, is that as soon as he turns on the fan, the pigeon flies right into the fan, and then, there are pigeons everywhere in the precinct.

While the episode is a bit on the violent side, it doesn't show any actual gore and maintains its hilarity. Jake's scream at the end still echoes through, and countless memes have been made about this personality of Jake. While the cold open was one of the most unexpected events in the show, fans half expected Holt to walk out, pick up the pigeon, and let it loose out the window with a sardonic remark, "The problem is, you're not thinking like a Captain. Back to work!"

8 "Amy Gets Holt A Present"

Season 3, Episode 10

Captain Holt establishes his no-gift policy early on in the show, just around his first festival season in the precinct. But that doesn't stop Amy (Melissa Fumero). Every year, she comes up with an elaborate plan to make Holt accept his gift but never succeeds. On one occasion, she comes up with a masterplan and gets him a gift that doesn't look like a gift. She puts the gift in a cardboard box on his desk that says "Open Me," which she writes with her left hand. To put it in the words of Jake Peralta, Amy left an unmarked package on a police captain's desk on a random Monday with a suspicious message written on it that looked like it was scrawled by a crazy person.

This obviously gets the most expected remark when Holt runs out of his office shouting, "Bomb. There's a bomb. Everyone out! Let's go." The cold open succinctly captures Amy's personality and has fans guffawing out loud. Once again, Amy's plan to get the captain a gift fails miserably.

7 "Charles’s New Coffee Machine"

Season 6, Episode 7

In The Honeypot, everyone‒ especially Jake, Rosa (Stephanie Beatriz), and Holt seem to be obsessed with the new coffee machine Charles (Joe Lo Truglio) brought into the precinct. The cold open begins with Jake drinking another cold brew and the three of them discussing the amazing features of the new coffee machine. They even discuss how their caffeine consumption has increased, and they have been enjoying a jolly good time when Charles comes into the break room and tells them to stop. He is speaking in slow motion and tells them they've been drinking too much coffee. They disagree but soon realize that everyone else is normal, and the three of them, in fact, are talking abnormally fast.

Their superfast discussion about how they aren't talking fast ends with a quick series of "Yup, yup, yup, yup, yup,..." which is an ode to Jake's famous "Cool, cool, cool, cool, cool,..." catchphrase. The trio isn't usually seen working together on a lot of cases, so the cold open is a sweet surprise for fans.

6 "Tarantulina Jolie"

Season 3, Episode 3

Every Brooklyn Nine-Nine fan knows "Terry Loves Yogurt." The catchphrase has weaved its way into multiple conversations over the seasons. But not all fans remember that Terry (Terry Crews) hates creepy crawlers. When Jake makes a major drug bust and rescues four kilos of cocaine, he also discovers that the department is about to throw a tarantula out. He calls it his new partner and brings him back to the precinct. Everyone is terrified, and rightfully so. But Jake being Jake, leaves the lid open and loses the tarantula. While everyone looks for it, Terry says he's leaving, but imagine everyone's surprise when the tarantula winds up on Terry's head and the elevator doors close.

While the mention of creepy crawlers crawls (pun intended) its way into the show multiple times again, this cold open makes for a hilarious scene. This anecdote also shows how a brave, strong man like Terry is afraid of tiny things like birds and spiders.

5 "Boyle Bullpen Bottle Bowling"

Season 6, Episode 11

Jake is full of explosive ideas, and his actions prove it. When he finds a stack of bottles in the precinct, and Boyle rolling around on his chair, he comes up with an incredible bowling idea in the bullpen. He sets up the bottles and uses Boyle as a bowling ball (with a helmet, of course). The best part of the episode is that all the dialogues start with the letter "B." Upon winning, a variety of chants including "Bam!," "Bulls-Eye!," and "Booyah!" are heard. And when an old lady shouts "Babushka," the entire squad joins her.

Of all Brooklyn Nine-Nine cold opens, Boyle Bullpen Bottle Bowling is a genius move. How the writers came up with a cold open only full of B-letter words is beyond explanation. Not only does it make for a hilarious anecdote, but shows a glimpse of the kind of antics that used to run around the precinct when McGintley was captain. It also extends to prove that the squad has grown comfortable around Holt and while he has helped them get better, he isn't the rule-following robot Jake thought he would be.

4 "Holt Tries A Marshmallow"

Season 4, Episode 7

Captain Raymond Holt's character has immense depth, and unlike some other characters in the show, his character isn't predictable at all. Even eight glorious seasons later, he continues to surprise everyone with his reactions to the most bizarre of situations. So it isn't surprising that even in the fourth season of the show, the squad had to guess how Holt would react to eating a marshmallow. Everyone's reactions seem plausible, except for Charles, whose silly laugh isn't anything Holt-like. When Holt enters the room and asks what the commotion is about, Jake offers him a marshmallow. Holt's reaction isn't anything like imagined, it's the exact laugh Boyle imitated.

The cold open is really unbelievable but also quite possible at the same time. Holt has so many layers to his character that peel one after the other as the episodes go by. Holt has contributed some of the funniest cold opens on the show, much like this one, which beautifully captures his personality. After Andre’s death in December 2023, some of his most beloved scenes were shared by fans, including the one with his marshed-mallow.

3 "Jake Ruins Secret Santa"

Season 5, Episode 10

While Jake isn't a model employee, it is undeniable that his detective skills remain undefeated. When the squad finishes drawing the name of their Secret Santa, the captain reiterates the rules for everyone, especially Hitchcock, prohibiting him from gifting homemade massage coupons. Jake then asks Holt for a giftcard to any restaurant that serves nachos. The captain laughs and tells him he doesn't have Jake. Offended, Jacob Sherlock Peralta (he legally changed his name) launches into a monologue about who everyone has. His guesses are precise and accurate and shock everyone.

Everyone is instantly annoyed, and Holt even suggests drawing again and leaving Jake out, making it one of the most hilarious cold opens on the show. The monologue is a masterpiece to watch, and accurately depicts the squad's nature and attitude towards each other. There's a lot of detail and afterthought put into the episode. Holt uses contractions (his tell) when he lies to Jake about what he has for Secret Santa, although it remains a mystery if Holt really keeps up his no-gift policy.

2 "Hitchcock & Scully in the 80s"

Season 6, Episode 2

Hitchcock and Scully’s past is one of the biggest mysteries in Brooklyn Nine-Nine. Every time someone mentions their past, it all comes down to one question: “What exactly happened?” This cold open starts with a shot from the 80s where two handsome men are dealing with mafia boss Gio Costa (Daniel Di Tomasso). Soon, it is revealed these young lads are detectives from the NYPD who heroically save the day and capture this dangerous man with the help of his wife, Marissa Costa (Decker Sadowski). The real shock comes when these hotshot detectives are revealed to be a young Scully (Alan Ritchson), and a young Hitchcock (Wyatt Nash).

This cold open led to one of the most intriguing yet funniest episodes of Brooklyn Nine-Nine, “Hitchcock and Scully.” Jake is confused and keeps popping, “...which begs the question, what happened to them?” The secret is revealed at the end of the episode. On the way to the gym, the boys stop by Wing Slutz to check on their informant but end up getting addicted to the food‒ hence their current state.

1 "I Want It That Way"

Season 5, Episode 17

Arguably the best cold openers on Brooklyn Nine-Nine, I Want It That Way is an addictive anecdote that fans reminisce about to this date. When a lady comes over to identify the man who killed her brother, Jake shows her five suspects. She says she never saw his face but heard him singing along to the song, I Want It That Way by the Backstreet Boys. Jake then asks the suspects to sing some lines from the song. For one of the lines, he sings “...Now Number Five.”‒ referring to the suspect, instead of the original line, “...Tell Me Why.” In fact, he is so lost in this rendition that when the lady claims she has identified the killer, Jake says he completely forgot about the murder.

While it is highly unprofessional on his behalf, it is one of the most hilarious moments on the show. Not only is the song even better in Andy’s melodious voice, but it has also ruined the original for most fans. So much so that some fans admit they couldn’t sing the right lyrics if their life depended on it.

