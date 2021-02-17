This is a TV reunion we can get behind.

A Brooklyn Nine-Nine reunion is coming to Peacock as Craig Robinson is set to team up with series co-creator Dan Goor on a new comedy show. Details about Robinson's next big project were included in NBC's TCA announcement of new unscripted, comedy, true crime, and sports show orders on Wednesday morning. In addition to the Robinson-Goor comedy, another notable NBC order is Bust Down, a six-episode comedy from executive producer Lorne Michaels starring Saturday Night Live performer Chris Redd, as well as staffers Langston Kerman and Sam Jay.

Peacock has ordered 10 episodes of a new, untitled half-hour comedy starring Robinson. Previously known under the working title Killing It, this untitled show sees Robinson take center stage in a comedy "about class, capitalism, and one man’s quest to achieve the American dream. And also about hunting really big snakes," per Peacock's description of the show. Goor will serve as the writer and executive producer on the untitled Robinson comedy. Fellow Brooklyn Nine-Nine alum Luke Del Tredici will also executive produce alongside Robinson and Mark Schulman. At this time, additional casting or production plans have yet to be announced.

Image via NBC

New of Robinson and Goor's next big project arrives just one week after we learned Brooklyn Nine-Nine will be ending (for real) with Season 8. The new season is set to premiere in 2021, ending its run at the end of the 2022 TV season. Robinson has played the popular recurring character of Doug Judy, a.k.a. "The Pontiac Bandit," since the start of Brooklyn Nine-Nine. Fingers crossed, Doug Judy will make one final appearance to razz lead detective and preferred karaoke partner Jake Peralta (Andy Samberg) one last time.

We'll keep you posted on Robinson's new Peacock comedy as this project develops. In the meantime, why not check out our round-ups of the best shows to watch on Peacock right now or the best Hulu shows you should binge ASAP?

Share Share Tweet Email

'Zack Snyder's Justice League': Jared Leto Gets Why You're Flipping Out About the New Trailer We've spent years making this joke and Jared Leto just...said it.