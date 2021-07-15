We're still doing 'name of your sex tape,' right?

NBC has released a new poster for the final season of Brooklyn Nine-Nine. The conclusion to one of the funniest cop sitcom comedies of all time is getting closer and closer, much to the dismay of its diehard fans. To say goodbye with the deference the show deserves, the poster pays homage to one of the show's funniest and longest-running jokes.

“Jake (Andy Samberg) and the squad must try to balance their personal lives and their professional lives over the course of a very difficult year,” reads the logline for the final season. On the poster itself, Samberg and the rest of the cast stand triumphantly, illuminated from behind by the setting sun. The Brooklyn Bridge is also featured prominently in the background. On the poster, the headline reads: "One last ride. (Title of your sex tape)". It's bittersweet, but entirely appropriate.

Audiences have been on quite a journey with Jake Peralta (Samberg) and crew since 2013. Also starring Stephanie Beatriz, Joe Lo Truglio, Melissa Fumero, Andre Braugher, Terry Crews, Dirk Blocker, and Joe McKinnon Miller, Brooklyn Nine-Nine originally aired on Fox, but was picked up by NBC for several more seasons after Fox cancelled the series.

After eight seasons, Brooklyn Nine-Nine will go down in history as a true television classic which will be sorely missed. But after getting cancelled, and revived for multiple new seasons, the dedicated fanbase who loved these characters and stories helped keep this beloved comedy on the air. The eighth and final season starts airing on August 12 on NBC and their streaming service, Peacock, with new episodes airing on Thursday nights. Check out the poster for Brooklyn Nine-Nine's final season below.

