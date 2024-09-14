When it comes to modern television comedies, the first shows that come to mind are The Office and Parks & Rec. However, one of the more beloved workplace sitcoms that graced audiences in the 2010s was Brooklyn Nine-Nine. While the series has been off the air for three years now, the Nine-Nine lives on with a new batch of heroic Funko Pops.

The new Pop wave has five figures. This includes Detective Jake Peralta (Andy Samberg) with coffee in his hand, Terry Jeffords (Terry Crews) eating some yogurt, Charles Boyle (Joe Lo Truglio) cooking and Amy Santiago (Melissa Fumero). However, no Nine-Nine wave is complete without Captain Raymond Holt (Andre Braugher), who has his beloved fluffy boy Cheddar by his side. This isn't the first time Brooklyn Nine-Nine has received the Funko Pop treatment, and it's not quite the full bullpen, but there's a lot of nice detail to this updated set. It's also just great to see the series still get some love after all these years.

What's ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ About?

Stopping crimes for eight seasons from 2013 to 2021, Brooklyn Nine-Nine followed a New York City police precinct led by Captain Holt. The department is full of colorful characters like detective Peralta, whose overconfidence usually gets the better of him, serious yet quirky cops like Amy Santiago and sweethearts like Terry Jeffords. The day-to-day life of the Nine-Nine ranged from hardcore murder cases to the most absurd crimes you could possibly imagine. While the series was compared to other hits like The Office at the time due to its style of humor, it was more than just a clone of what worked with the ratings.

Thanks to actual deep characters, fun yet meaningful performances and its fearlessness in tackling real-world issues tied to the police profession, like racism and sexuality, Brooklyn Nine-Nine was in a class all its own. It also helped that the likes of Captain Holt remain one of the most iconic and funny characters in television history with an endless number of quotable lines to boot. Braugher line delivery was truly next to none. Although he sadly passed away late last year, he’ll be forever immortalized as TV’s best police captain.

Where is ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ Streaming?

You can currently stream Brooklyn Nine-Nine on Netflix and Peacock. The entire series is also available on Blu-ray and DVD. Before your next Nine-Nine binge, you can pre-order Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s new Funko Pop set on Entertainment Earth's website for $11.99 USD each. They’re set to be released in October.

