Brooklyn Nine-Nine is a hilarious, well-loved workplace sitcom with Andy Samberg playing the lead role of the ensemble cast. Samberg’s time on Saturday Night Live (SNL) allowed for many hysterical guest appearances from SNL cast members in Brooklyn Nine-Nine. The show tackled some difficult issues at times and these guest appearances often created amazing comic relief for an already strong show. Here are the best SNL appearances on Brooklyn Nine-Nine in order of how funny the situations were.

Vanessa Bayer

At the top of our list is Vanessa Bayer who starred in Season 7, Episodes 1, 4, and 5. Bayer was in many funny sketches throughout her seven years on SNL, and her guest appearance on Brooklyn Nine-Nine did not disappoint. Bayer played Debbie Fogle, a new and cautious NYPD officer. Her character developed quickly over the three episodes she was in, as she ultimately stole cocaine from the evidence lockers and took Jake (Samberg) and Rosa (Stephanie Beatriz) hostage. Debbie was quite the character; whether through her over-the-top movements or crazy energy, every scene she was in was sure to make you laugh.

Fred Armisen

Fred Armisen is another beloved SNL cast member who made a short but iconic cameo. Mlepnos (Armisen) just happened to live in an apartment building being investigated by the squad and appeared in Season 1, Episodes 1 and 15, and Season 2, Episode 22. This role would’ve been forgettable if it hadn’t been brought to life by Armisen. Although we only see him for a moment in the pilot, the confusing spelling of his name was hilarious. Armisen’s character later reappeared to have a dance party with Peralta, a welcome return. Seeing Samberg and Armisen together again having a good time will definitely put a smile on your face.

Tim Meadows

One of the longest-running SNL cast members, Tim Meadows, also made an appearance for three episodes of Brooklyn Nine-Nine, specifically Season 5, Episodes 1 and 2, and Season 6, Episode 17. Meadows played Jake’s cellmate, Caleb, who also happened to be a cannibal. The two were an odd pair but were close friends while Jake was in jail. While he had some funny moments in jail, Caleb’s funniest scene was when he tried to eat Boyle (Joe Lo Truglio) while being questioned for an investigation. It was a delight to see Meadows’ dry humor again.

Maya Rudolph

Everybody loves Maya Rudolph – her guest appearance on Brooklyn Nine-Nine was no exception. Rudolph played Marshal Karen Haas in Season 4, Episodes 1 and 2, who checked in with Jake and Captain Holt (Andre Braugher) while they were in witness protection. Her unnecessary comments and escalating delivery added comedy to a difficult situation for Jake and Holt. This is one of Rudolph's cameos that is sure to stick with you.

Nasim Pedrad

In Season 5, Episode 17 of Brooklyn Nine-Nine we get to see Nasim Pedrad and Samberg play siblings again, which we know works because of the “My Brother Knows Everything” skit. Pedrad played Jake’s half-sister, Kate. Jake always wanted a sibling and was so excited to hear he had a sister. She was not quite the sister he had hoped for since he was a cop, and she was a con artist. Luckily the two were able to become friends and got some laughs in the process. Kate and Jake’s contrasting over-the-top personalities caused some disagreements but the actors’ chemistry together was so compelling to watch.

Chris Parnell

Chris Parnell has done a lot of acting in various SNL alumni’s projects, so it was no surprise to see him in Season 2, Episodes 14 and 19. Jake put coke-head lawyer Geoffrey Hoystman (Parnell) behind bars, creating a hilarious rivalry we didn’t know we needed. After Geoffrey got out of jail, he kidnapped Jake. While the situation was stressful, Parnell’s chaotic energy made the scenes a lot of fun and seeing the two on screen together was a hoot.

Bill Hader

After eight years as a fan favorite on SNL, it was especially exciting to see Bill Hader make an appearance in Season 3, Episode 1. Hader played Seth Dozerman, Captain Holt’s temporary replacement. He was introduced in a Season 3 cold open where he shared his passion for efficiency, then promptly had a heart attack. His character was very uptight and wanted rules to be followed at all times. He walked in on Amy (Melissa Fumero) and Jake making out, started a lecture about how they won’t be allowed to date during his long tenure, then ironically died. Hader as Dozerman made the situation hilarious with his exaggerated acting. Although his role ended pretty much as it began, Hader made a big splash in the Nine-Nine fandom.

Jenny Slate

Jenny Slate has been in some funny sketches during her time on SNL and great cameos on various sitcoms. In Season 2, Episode 1, Slate played Bianca, a mafia member’s girlfriend who refused to give Jake any information until his song revealed her boyfriend was cheating on her. The show’s writing, a familiar face, and the chemistry between the actors combined made for an entertaining scene. Although she was only in the show for a few minutes, her reactions were comedy gold.

Adam Sandler

Adam Sandler is so iconic, he played himself in his cameo in Season 1, Episode 15. Jake was hosting an auction when he realized Sandler was in the crowd, they made a quick Kevin James joke and the rest is history. Sandler’s parody of himself, although short, was very memorable. It was barely a guest appearance, but it was Sandler, so it was worth noting.

Jorma Taccone

One-third of The Lonely Island, Jorma Taccone made an appearance on Season 4, Episode 1 while Jake and Holt were in Florida for witness protection. Taccone played Taylor, the manager at the arcade they worked at while undercover. Taylor promoted Jake to assistant manager, and together they forced stoic Holt to do embarrassing tasks. Taccone and Samberg played off each other in these scenes similar to what they did on SNL with their iconic parody songs, and it was a riot.

Akiva Schaffer

The third member of Samberg’s iconic parody band, Akiva Schaffer, had a quick cameo on the show in Season 5, Episode 20. Schaffer played Detective Booth, a cop with impaired depth perception, thanks to Peralta. If you blinked you would have missed Booth’s physical comedy, but it’s definitely worth rewatching to catch it.

Pete Davidson

Lastly, we have Pete Davidson's cameo in Season 1, Episode 3. His appearance was too short to rank higher on the list, but he was comedy gold in the scene with Gina (Chelsea Peretti). The episode had a program for at-risk youth to learn about the path to becoming a cop. Davidson played one of the kids, a troublemaker who riled up the rest of the group and twisted Rosa and Amy’s words throughout the scenes. His cameo offered a good laugh and is an interesting look back to where he started.

