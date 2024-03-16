The Big Picture NBC's looser decency rules allowed Brooklyn Nine-Nine to add bleeped-out curse words and pixelated nudity for comedic effect.

The cast enjoyed swearing and surprising each other with unscripted language due to new network standards.

The changes in standards didn't hugely impact the show and created new opportunities for humor.

In 2018, Brooklyn Nine-Nine's cancelation came as a shock, but even more surprising was its swift revival. After Season 5, the workplace comedy about a hilarious group of New York City detectives changed networks, but fortunately, it didn't cause too much of a disruption in the story. In fact, most of the cast was onboard, preventing major recast or character changes. Sure, Chelsea Peretti chose to leave partway through Season 6, which required Gina to be written off, but she becomes a recurring guest, and, anyway, it's in character for Gina to leave the Nine-Nine. But there were certainly some notable differences in the seasons. With the ability to binge-watch Brooklyn Nine-Nine, it's clear that the transition isn't totally seamless, as there was a distinct difference in what the show could do in its later seasons.

NBC's decency rules were slightly looser than Fox's, providing new opportunities for the series. Though Seasons 6 through 8 remain appropriate by network standards, Brooklyn Nine-Nine was suddenly allowed to include bleeped-out curse words and nudity covered by pixelation, opening up new doors for comedy. A well-placed bleep can add to the comedy, and it does. Likewise, nudity can be comical, especially considering the show already had a long-running gag of Hitchcock (Dirk Blocker) taking off his shirt. While the change in standards may be a little noticeable, it didn't hugely impact the show, which continued on for several seasons after the move.

'Brooklyn Nine-Nine's Ability to Bleep Out Words Provided More Opportunities for Comedy

There are strict rules about what can be said on TV, creating a significant difference between network shows and streaming shows, but networks can get around it by implying a thing is said without actually including it. This is commonly done by bleeping out whatever it is the character says. Though Fox didn't allow Brooklyn Nine-Nine to do this, NBC did, and the show took full advantage, including at least one instance in most episodes of Season 6. The first episode of the season starts with a big one, when Amy (Melissa Fumero) says, "This b needs a c in her a" (meaning babe, coconut, and arms, respectively). The joke is that Jake (Andy Samberg) misunderstands her, because who wouldn't? With the new standards, Jake can explain his misunderstanding by saying the words that the audience may have been led to think. Though censored, the scene does provide Amy's reaction to what she seemed to say, adding an extra laugh to the exchange.

Another fun addition happens during the annual Halloween heist when Jake tries to take credit, and Terry (Terry Crews) tells him, "You didn't do [bleep]." This honest reaction that Jake certainly deserved is made even funnier because almost everyone has wanted to say those words to someone in their lives, but Terry's freedom to do so is due to the show's new rules under NBC. There are many more examples throughout the end of the series simply because the cast enjoyed the freedom of getting bleeped, sometimes surprising each other. While promoting Season 6, Fumero admitted, "We can have fun with these curse words, 'cause sometimes we can just like, add to 'em." The cast described one moment where Crews surprised them with his language, causing a break while the cast regrouped — even Joel McKinnon Miller, who wasn't in the scene in question, described hearing it from the waiting room. With fewer restrictions on their language, the cast made themselves laugh, which translates to the audience.

(Pixelated) Nudity Was Also Permitted on 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' After the Network Switch

Of course, language was not the only change, as the new network also allowed nudity to be censored, albeit with blurring. Though used more sparingly than bleeping, nudity certainly occurred. The most prominent examples were guest stars, like Jason Mantzoukas's Adrian Pimento or Ike Barinholtz's Gintars. One scene takes Jake to a stream room as he tries to prove that Gintars is involved in illegal activity, preventing him from being involved with Nikolaj (Antonio Raul Garcia), his son whom Charles (Joe Lo Truglio) adopted. The scene is uncomfortable for Jake, who has to pretend to have a mutilated penis to keep his own towel firmly in place and cannot get away when Gintars goes in for a hug. Jake's reactions to the nudity make the scene less serious as Gintars confesses to his crimes.

Pimento's scene in Season 7 is similar in that Jake (and this time Charles) accidentally ends up looking at a naked man. With severe short-term memory loss, Pimento has gotten tattoos that serve as clues. For their case, the detectives must decipher the tattoos, but rather than documenting them as Jake suggests, Pimento strips for all to see — except, of course, for the blur that makes the scene TV-appropriate. It may be an obvious joke, but Jake and Charles' reactions are amusing nonetheless, and it fits. Pimento needed tattoos he couldn't see, and well, Jake and Charles had to see them. The show makes use of the new rules regarding nudity sparingly, making it less of a change than the language, but still a change.

Were the Changes in Standards Good for 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine'?

Image via NBC/Fox

The show made use of what they were allowed to do, and the cast spoke positively of the changes in rules, with Melissa Fumero even thanking the channel for letting some questionable ones slide. Certainly, Brooklyn Nine-Nine used these moments to make the audience laugh — a necessary part of a comedy, especially one that often tackles serious issues. Yet changing what the show was allowed to do after five seasons may have been jarring, especially for fans rewatching these seasons in quick succession. And, since censorship like that doesn't happen in real life, some viewers felt like these changes diverted too much from the original story. In reality, it's a personal preference, and Brooklyn Nine-Nine's use of NBC's rules changed little about the show itself, just creating a handful of jokes that some people enjoy more than others.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine is available to watch on Netflix in the U.S.

