Brooklyn Nine-Nine is one of the greatest sitcoms of all time due to its incredibly smart writing, impeccable comedic timing, relatable characters, and much more. The Andy Samberg-led series ran for eight wonderful seasons, for a total of 153 episodes, and among those were an abundance of great stories centered around the holidays, particularly Thanksgiving.

Whether it be an intense family drama, trips to the hospital, an anthrax scare, or Boyle dressed up like a turkey, this show never disappointed when it came to Thanksgiving episodes. While all these Thanksgiving (or Turkey Day, as Charles would say) episodes are great, some stood out more than others.

"Lockdown" (Season 2 Episode 7) — 7.7

It's Thanksgiving Day, and Captain Holt (Andre Braugher) and Terry (Terry Crews) are heading out of town for an event, leaving Jake in charge. Soon after, they discover a package filled with white powder and must lock down the entire precinct until they find out whether it's dangerous.

While still a solid episode overall, this is the weakest of all the Thanksgiving ones. Jake's reluctance to crack the whip as the interim boss leads to many problems, including a riot resulting in a couch fire. It isn't until Jake finally steps up and takes charge that things begin to turn around. Meanwhile, Terry is dealing with his overbearing brother-in-law Zeke, who always finds ways to make Terry feel small physically and emotionally. Crews does such a wonderful job playing this meek version of his character.

"Two Turkeys" (Season 5 Episode 7) — 8.0

The last Thanksgiving episode of the series sees the Peraltas (Bradley Whitford and Katey Sagal) and the Santiagos (Jimmy Smits and Bertila Damas) meeting for the first time, and it does not go as planned. Jake and Amy (Melissa Fumero) do everything they can to make things go smoothly, but both parents are just too stubborn to play nice. Also, Captain Holt's pie goes missing, and he launches an investigation into the squad to find out who the culprit is.

This episode starts with the return of Boyle dressed as Tommy Gobbler, as seen in the season three Thanksgiving episode, "Ava." It's not quite as good as his first appearance in the turkey costume but is still hilarious when he gets his tail feathers stuck in the elevator.

Between this and "Mr. Santiago," we get to see Jake's level of love for Amy and how he's willing to do whatever it takes to show her that love, especially regarding her parents. We learn in this episode that Jake has several half-siblings, one of whom we eventually meet. And after an intense night of family squabbling, both sets of parents wind up bonding in the end in true "Thanksgiving miracle" fashion. Also, we get to see Hitchcock (Dirk Blocker) and Scully's (Joel McKinnon Miller) detective skills at work, as Captain Holt asks them to help track down who stole his pie. It's some of the best work we've seen from those two, making it even more hilarious.

"Ava" (Season 3 Episode 8) — 8.1

In this episode, Terry is called away to Rikers Island, leaving his very pregnant wife, Sharon (Merrin Dungey), at the precinct. But while he's gone, she goes into labor, and Jake must keep her as comfortable as possible so that he can follow their birthing plan. Of course, things never go as planned, and Jake must step up and be the God Husband Sharon needs. Meanwhile, the internet is out in the precinct, and the rest of the squad must find a way to get all their work done by the end of the day.

We start the episode with the first appearance of Charles Boyle as Tommy Gobbler. This scene is amazing, as he walks in, all confident and boisterous, but then he learns that he must give some tragic news to people waiting for information about their grandmother. It's hilarious, and the sharp turn it makes so fantastic, made even more so by the incredible performance by Joe Lo Truglio.

This is a fun episode, as we rarely see Jake interact with Sharon, even though they forge such a beautiful bond throughout these events. We also get a little insight into Holt's past as we are introduced to his ex-boyfriend Frederick, played by the always-entertaining Nick Offerman. And finally, seeing the rest of the squad struggle to get their paperwork filed by hand is made so much better with the antics of Hitchcock and Scully, who cause a bunch of fax machines to burst into flames and get Hitchcock's arm stuck in a pneumatic tube.

"Mr. Santiago" (Season 4 Episode 7) — 8.1

Jake and Amy are hosting a Thanksgiving dinner so he can finally meet Amy's father, and Jake and Mr. Santiago wind up working an old cold case together. While they're out, the rest of the squad prepares for dinner, and Charles brings a live turkey to butcher.

The incredible Jimmy Smits pops into this episode as Amy's dad knocks it out of the park with his performance. His dynamic with Jake is great as he plays the straight man to Samberg's funnyman. The episode follows a similar path of the very first Thanksgiving episode, by having Jake and a father figure track down a case involving a family where the culprit isn't who they first suspect. Also, watching the squad get chased around the apartment by a turkey is one of the things that make this such a great episode, as well as the side story with Captain Holt, Pimento (Jason Mantzoukas), and the dog show. Finally, we get one of the best cold opens of the series, where everyone does their best impersonation of Holt eating a marshmallow, and Boyle nails it with his goofy, high-pitched giggle, which nobody saw coming.

"Thanksgiving" (Season 1 Episode 10) - 8.1

The very first Thanksgiving episode of Brooklyn Nine-Nine sees the entire squad head over to Amy's for the big feast. However, nothing seems to go right, and every attempt to make this night a success seems to fail. Meanwhile, Jake and Holt must track down a thief who stole $10,000 in cash out of the evidence locker.

This episode gives the audience a great look inside most of these characters, showcasing their neurotic tendencies, childhood traumas, and the overall camaraderie of this eclectic group of people. Jake reveals that he hates Thanksgiving because, as a kid, he was regularly left alone by his parents to fend for himself, even on the holidays. This leads to him and Holt leaving Amy's mid-dinner to track down a thief, and we witness some of Jake's brilliant detective skills, even if they are somewhat shrouded by his silly, immature behavior.

Also, after Boyle inadvertently ruins all of Terry's food in the refrigerator, he spends the rest of the episode being hangry and taking it out on those around him. This becomes a bit of a running gag throughout the series, as food is very important to Terry. We learn that Amy is a terrible cook, which is interesting, as she is such a perfectionist that you'd assume she would be great at that too. And we get a hilarious cold open with Boyle Bingo.

