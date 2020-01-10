‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ Season 7 Gets an 80s-Style Trailer

NBC has released a trailer for the upcoming seventh season of Brooklyn Nine-Nine. The beloved sitcom follows a group of cops working to put criminals away while engaging in various shenanigans.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine has had a hardcore devoted fanbase that helped whether the tough times when the series was constantly on the bubble at Fox. When Fox finally pulled the plug, NBC stepped into save the show for season six. And thankfully, NBC is so high on the series that they’ve already given the go-ahead to an eighth season. That’s a smart move from NBC since they want to say in the Michael Schur business and Schur is one of the executive producers on the show. Schur has helped NBC with some of their most beloved shows of the past decade including The Office, Parks and Recreation, and The Good Place, so keeping a sitcom like Brooklyn Nine-Nine running is a no-brainer, especially if you want to keep Schur around for not only NBC programming but also seeing if he might produce shows for NBC-Universal’s upcoming streaming service, Peacock.

Check out the Brooklyn Nine-Nine trailer below. The series returns to NBC on February 6th at 8/7 central.

Here’s the official synopsis for Brooklyn Nine-Nine: