Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Melissa Fumero has shared a set photo to mark the second day of filming on the eighth and final season of the beloved NBC sitcom, after admitting in her accompanying caption that she forgot to snap any pictures on day one.

It’s been a long and winding road to get to this point for the residents of the titular precinct, which first premiered on Fox back in September 2013. The show would win a Golden Globe for Best TV Comedy Series for its first season, with Andy Samberg also scooping a Globe for his turn as Detective Jake Peralta.

Fans were in uproar when Brooklyn Nine-Nine was canceled after its fifth season, but the very next day NBC stepped in to renew the series. But all good things must come to an end eventually. It was confirmed in February that Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 8 would be the last, and at least we now know cameras are rolling after star Terry Crews revealed last year that the first four scripts had to be torn up and reworked from the ground up in the wake of societal and cultural shifts.

As well as Fumero’s Amy Santiago and Samberg’s Peralta, the rest of the core cast will return including Crews’ Terry Jeffords, Stephanie Beatriz’s Rosa Diaz, Joe Lo Truglio’s Charles Boyle, Dirk Blocker’s Michael Hitchcock, Joel McKinnon Miller’s Norm Scully and Andre Braugher’s scene-stealing Captain Raymond Holt all hoping to go out in a blaze of fittingly dysfunctional glory.

There’s no word yet on when the Nine-Nine will return to our screens beyond a vague 2021-22 TV season window, but Seasons 6 and 7 began airing in January 2019 and February 2020 respectively, so realistically the gang could be back at the beginning of next year to bid a fond farewell to audiences. It’ll be the shortest run yet with just ten episodes, so the creative team will be looking to maximize those minutes in order to sign off in fitting style. Despite the bittersweet experience of knowing it’ll be the last time they report for duty, the cast look thrilled to be back on set, as you can see from Fumero’s Instagram post below.

