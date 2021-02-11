It's official: Season 8 will mark the final season of Brooklyn Nine-Nine, which will end its run on NBC during the 2021-22 television season.

Led by Andy Samberg as Det. Jake Peralta, the series debuted in September 2013 and won the Golden Globe for Best TV Comedy Series in its first year of eligibility the following year, when Samberg also won a Globe for his charmingly goofy performance. Meanwhile, Andre Braugher earned four Emmy nominations for his beloved turn as Capt. Raymond Holt, the leader of the 99th Precinct.

“I still remember the palpable excitement that night in 2018 when we announced Brooklyn Nine-Nine would be returning to its rightful home at NBC,” said NBCUniversal's Lisa Katz, “We’ve always loved these characters and the way they make us laugh while also masterfully weaving in storylines that make us reflect as well. A big thank you to our wonderful partners -- Dan Goor, the writers, producers and the incredibly talented cast and crew -- for a comedy whose legacy will stand the test of time.”

“Brooklyn Nine-Nine has been one of the jewels in our comedy crown. It’s had an incredible run across not one but two networks, garnered widespread acclaim and captured the hearts of fans all over the world,” said Universal's Pearlena Igbokwe. “We extend our deepest gratitude to Andy Samberg, Andre Braugher and our entire wonderful ensemble, and our amazingly talented writers, producers and crew. And a special thanks to our brilliant showrunner Dan Goor, who could have rested on his laurels after Season 1 but never took his foot off the hilarious gas pedal. B99, it’s been NOICE!”



“I’m so thankful to NBC and Universal Television for allowing us to give these characters and our fans the ending they deserve,” said executive producer Dan Goor. “When Mike Schur and I first pitched the pilot episode to Andy, he said, ‘I'm in, but I think the only way to tell this story is over exactly 153 episodes,’ which was crazy because that was exactly the number Mike and I had envisioned," said Goor, who made sure to thank the show's fans for remaining loyal over the years.

"I feel incredibly lucky to have worked with this amazing cast and crew for eight seasons. They are not only among the most talented people in the business, they are all good human beings who have become a family. But most of all, I feel lucky that we have had the best fans in the world. Fans who literally saved us from cancellation. Fans who fill us with joy. Ending the show was a difficult decision, but ultimately, we felt it was the best way to honor the characters, the story and our viewers," added Goor. "I know some people will be disappointed it’s ending so soon, but honestly, I’m grateful it lasted this long. Title of my sex tape.”

In addition to Samberg and Braugher, Brooklyn Nine-Nine stars Terry Crews, Melissa Fumero, Stephanie Beatriz, Joe Lo Truglio, Dirk Blocker and Joel McKinnon Miller. Goor and Schur executive produced alongside David Miner, Luke Del Tredici and David Phillips.

I can't say I've seen every episode of Brooklyn Nine-Nine but it was certainly one of the best network sitcoms of the past decade along with The Goldbergs, and I'm glad that its writers will get to wrap up the show on their own terms. Season 8 may be long-delayed and almost certainly shorter than past seasons, but I look forward to seeing how it all ends, and whether Goor will leave the door open for a potential spinoff. I don't know if I'd prefer to see Crews, Fumero or JLT get their own show, but either one of them could be fun.

