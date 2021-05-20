Only a few more months before we say goodbye to the Nine Nine.

Today, NBC released the first teaser trailer for the final season of the beloved cop-based comedy sitcom Brooklyn Nine-Nine. In the trailer, fans are finally given a release date of August 12. It's a bittersweet piece of news for fans who are eager for more, but sad about the series coming to an end.

The teaser trailer is a video montage of some of the best moments from the Nine-Nine's past, and celebrating some of the show's most memorable milestones. The show has been on the air for 8 wonderful years, had 7 heist episodes - where the department divides up into teams in order to steal a precious artifact and earn the title of "amazing detective-slash-genius" for outsmarting everyone else - and made "32 sex tape title" jokes. It's been a good run, and the show might have some more heists or sex tape titles left in the final season, but it's time to say goodbye.

RELATED: The Final Season of 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' Won't Air Until After the Summer Olympics

The beginning of the trailer features interviews with the cast, including Melissa Fumero (Amy Santiago) saying that "Brooklyn Nine-Nine changed my life", a sentiment many fans would agree with. Andre Braugher (Cpt. Holt) celebrates the "incredible ride" he's experienced being on the show, and Terry Crews (Lt. Jeffords) looks directly into the camera while stating "it's been so much fun."

So what can fans expect from the 8th and final season of Brooklyn Nine-Nine? Hopefully, we will get lots more "cools", a lifetime supply of yogurt for Lieutenant Jeffords, more sex tape jokes, and at least one more mind-blowing heist. But one thing's for sure, according to the teaser: they're "going out with a bang...a mic drop...[and a] blaze of glory."

Brooklyn Nine-Nine's final season starts on August 12. Check out the teaser for the final season below.

KEEP READING: Final Season of 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' Starts Filming as Melissa Fumero Shares Set Photo

Share Share Tweet Email

Watch: Catch Up on 10 Years of Loki's MCU History With Some Help from Tom Hiddleston If anyone's an expert on Loki's backstory, it's this guy.

Read Next