NBC has released a new trailer for the final season of its beloved police comedy, Brooklyn Nine-Nine. The trailer is full of the kinds of workplace hijinks fans have come to expect of the series over its previous seven seasons, but with the bittersweet undertone that it is all coming to an end.

The trailer kicks off with Boyle (Joe Lo Truglio) echoing that sentiment. "I'm scared that my time with you will be cut short," he says to Jake (Andy Samberg). "I've always had this image of us in our 90s hunting down criminals at the retirement home. But I guess that was just a dumb fantasy." It's a moment of real emotion, reflecting back fans' own reticence at the impending end of the series. In true Brooklyn Nine-Nine fashion, the joke comes from cranking those emotions to the max, as Jake denies, then quickly admits that the sentiment is making him cry.

The trailer then breaks into a montage of quick gags, hitting some of the character quirks fans have come to love from the precinct. There's Holt's (Andre Braugher) overly formal diction, Terry's (Terry Crews) popping pecs, and plenty of incompetence from Hitchcock (Dirk Blocker) and Scully (Joel McKinnon Miller). We also get our first taste of the struggles Jake and Amy (Melissa Fumero) have in juggling their work duties with their new roles as parents. We also catch glimpses of other fan-favorite characters, including Gina (Chelsea Peretti), Kevin (Marc Evan Jackson), and Rosa's (Stephanie Beatriz) unstable ex-boyfriend, Adrian Pimento (Jason Mantzoukas).

It's been a long journey to eight seasons, with the series canceled at Fox after Season 5, only to be given new life at NBC. Originally slated for a fall 2020 release, the new season was pushed back due to the COVID pandemic, delayed until after the conclusion of the Olympics. The season also had a major overhaul in the wake of George Floyd's murder, with showrunner Dan Goor opting to scrap the first four episodes after discussions with the cast and crew. The trailer suggests that it was well worth the wait, managing the tightrope walk of respect and good taste while still delivering the laughs fans have come to expect of the series.

The final season of Brooklyn Nine-Nine premieres on NBC on August 12. Check out the new trailer below:

