The Big Picture Netflix is adding Brooklyn Nine-Nine to its catalog on February 26, but only the first four seasons will be available to stream.

Seasons 5-8 of the show will remain exclusive to Peacock for now.

The hit series starred Andy Samberg, Andre Braugher, Melissa Fumero, Stephanie Beatriz and more.

Netflix has hit the bingpot. On January 23, the streamer announced that NBC sitcom Brooklyn Nine-Nine is heading to Netflix on February 26. While the news is exciting for fans of the zany NYPD crew, only the first four seasons of the series will be available to stream upon release. Seasons 5-8 remain exclusively on Peacock for the time being. The announcement comes as Netflix to continues to grow their existing titles catalog, having also recently announced the upcoming addition of Sex and the City.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine first debuted in 2013. Set in the 99th precinct of the NYPD, the series follows a group of eclectic detectives who bring a varied skillset to the group. However, the group must pull their act together when their department hires Captain Raymond Holt (the late Andre Braugher), a no-nonsense captain who only wants his detectives to succeed. Along the way, viewers watch as the group, of course, tackle crime, with their fair share of antics and other personal hurdles and victories along the way.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine was fast hit among critics and general audiences alike, with its cast working in perfect harmony to bring a fresh blend of comedy and action to the screen. Though it often used a comedic lens, the series wasn’t afraid to delve into deeper topics — from Rosa Diaz (Stephanie Beatriz) bringing bisexual representation to the screen, Jake Peralta (Andy Smaberg) and his many, many daddy issues, and discussing racial profiling, sexual assault, and more. Throughout its run, the series garnered multiple award nominations and wins across the Primetime Emmys, Critics Choice, Golden Globes, and several others.

Who Worked on ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’?

Close

Brooklyn Nine-Nine was created by Parks and Recreation duo Michael Shur and Dan Goor. Along with both series, Schur is well-known for other series such as The Office and The Good Place, while Goor has worked on Killing It, Late Night with Conan O’Brien, and more. Along with the previously mentioned cast, the core crew also includes Melissa Fumero as Santiago, Terry Crews as Terry Jeffords, Joe Lo Truglio as Charles Boyle, Chelsea Peretti as Gina Linetti, Dirk Blocker as Hitchock, and Joel McKinnon Miller as Scully. Recurring guest cast features Marc Evan Jackson as Kevin Cozner (Captain Holt’s husband), Kyra Sedgwick as Madeline Wuntch, Jason Mantzoukas as Adrian Pimento, Craig Robinson as Doug Judy, Dean Winters as The Vulture, and more.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine Seasons 1-4 hit Netflix on February 26. The entire series is currently available to stream on Peacock.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine Comedy series following the exploits of Det. Jake Peralta and his diverse, lovable colleagues as they police the NYPD's 99th Precinct. Release Date September 17, 2013 Creator Dan Goor, Michael Schur Cast Andy Samberg , Terry Crews , Andre Braugher , Stephanie Beatriz Main Genre Comedy Seasons 8

Watch on Peacock