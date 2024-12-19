Brooklyn Nine-Nine is not only one of the best sitcoms to date, but has some of the most entertaining Christmas specials, from parodying Die Hard in Season 3, Episode 10: "Yippie Kayak" to infiltrating an Eastern European crime syndicate in Season 4, Episode 10: "Captain Lavia." However, their best Christmas episode is arguably the one least to do with Christmas, which is Season 2, Episode 11: “The Pontiac Bandit Returns." This episode's main narrative may have little to do with Christmas directly, but its setting and themes certainly make it a holiday themed episode. Not only does this set a warm and wholesome context for the episode, but the dynamic between Jake Peralta (Andy Samberg) and Doug Judy (Craig Robinson) is fantastic, making us belly ache laugh as well as wish we had a friendship like the charismatic one these two share.

What Happens in 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine's Christmas Episode, "The Pontiac Bandit Returns"?

In this episode, Jake and Rosa (Stephanie Beatriz) capture Doug Judy, and, in exchange for a reduced prison sentence, the car thief helps them track down and arrest Giggle Pig drug supplier Tito Ruiz (Luis Moncada). This leads to Doug and Jake hanging out in a hotel room ordering Lobster Thermidor and wearing swanky robes. Yet, despite Jake's best efforts, during the sting to catch Tito, Doug Judy is able to escape with the help of a friend busting in with a garbage truck.

In the other sub-plots of the episode, we see Amy (Melissa Fumero) attempting to get around Captain Holt's (Andre Braugher) no-gift policy by making him a scrapbook detailing his past cases for free, as Holt defined a gift as anything that had cost money. In doing so, Amy comes across a mistake Holt made in his past case of the Brooklyn Broiler, which Holt respects when she brings it to him. Alongside this, we have Gina (Chelsea Peretti) and Charles (Joe Lo Truglio) trying to figure out what Charles' dad has gotten Gina's mum as a present, which is arguably the most Christmas-themed narrative.

Whilst it May Be Controversial, "The Pontiac Bandit Returns" Is Definitely a Christmas Episode

There is always a debate over what makes something a Christmas-themed special. Just look at the aforementioned Die Hard to see how passionately people feel over what fits their definition, though "The Pontiac Bandit Returns" most certainly counts. From Jake first catching Doug dressed as Santa to the panic over Charles’ dad's mystery present to Amy making Holt a present, this episode might not be centered around saving Christmas, but it certainly is part of a holiday re-watch. Furthermore, the themes of the episode most certainly follow Christmas morals, as Jake lets Doug go so he can capture Tito, saves Rosa’s Giggle Pig task force, and sticks by his friend. This arguably leads to the best gag of the episode, when Diaz cannot stop smiling, and it unsettles us and Jake. We see the themes of friends and family, as well as the stress over Christmas shopping, explored thoroughly when we add up all the subplots, and this, alongside the actual timely context of the episode, surely satisfies people's definitions of something being Christmas-themed.

Jake and Doug Judy's Dynamic is the Best Part of "The Pontiac Bandit Returns"

What makes this episode so fantastic is definitely Doug Judy and Jake’s relationship. Watching Jake unable to help himself but fall back in love with the Pontiac Bandit is so entertaining, as we know we wouldn't be able to resist in Jake's position either. From the very beginning, Doug Judy's singing of PB&J reunited truly does "feel so good." Since it was only Doug's second appearance, we truly believed Jake might have caught him this time, as we hadn’t yet settled into the trope of Doug always escaping Peralta’s grasp. Because of this, the shock of him getting away feels satisfying and funny even if it is a repeat of the first episode.

Overall, "The Pontiac Bandit Returns" may not be the most Christmas-oriented episode of Brooklyn Nine-Nine. Still, it is certainly a fantastic holiday special that you should definitely rewatch this Christmas season. From the multitude of different narratives, we get an exploration of relatable challenges we all go through around Christmas, from what to buy others to wondering what others will get us. Finally, the relationship between Doug Judy and Jake is so easy to fall in love with, and it certainly puts this episode as not just the show's best Christmas episode but also one of the best episodes of the entire show.

