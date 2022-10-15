Billy Eichner is one of the finest and most prolific queer comedians of the century. Eichner, now at the height of his career, wrote and starred in the groundbreaking gay rom-com Bros. Bros follows Bobby (played by Eichner), a neurotic podcast host who is happy to go on dates but never have a serious relationship.

Until he meets a man named Aaron, an emotionally detached gay lawyer who is a bit more on the promiscuous side. As the two begin to go out, the classic push-and-pull of rom-com love takes hold and the rest is history. Eichner has been seen in numerous other movies and series, and fans of Bros should definitely check out his other work!

'Billy On the Street'

Perhaps Eichner’s most famous and well-known work, Billy On the Street is a reality game show where Eichner runs around the streets of New York City with only a microphone and a camera. He brings on celebrity guests and plays pop-culture games like “For a Dollar" and “Dead or Boring?”

The show is what launched Eichner’s career; The unique viral moments are unlike any other show out there, and Eichner has such a pointed comedic style that just hits the spot!

'Difficult People'

Difficult People follows Julie and Billy, two aspiring comedians in their 30s who are living and working in New York City. They are constantly comparing themselves to their successful and very in-love friends, and they grow bitter by the day.

This show has a very bleak and dry comedic tone, and the show is truly hilarious. Eichner plays the main character in the duo, and his performance is utterly amazing. Any fan of Eichner should check this show out.

'The Lion King'

Image via Disney

The classic Disney movie, The Lion King, was remade into a live-action version in 2019 with an all-star cast including Beyoncé, Donald Glover, and (funny enough), Eichner! In this version of The Lion King, Eichner voiced Timon opposite the legendary Seth Rogen (who voiced Pumba).

That’s right—the classic “Hakuna Matata” song was sung with Eichner and Rogen as the iconic meerkat and wild boar duo. For Disney fans who want to experience Eichner’s greatness, this movie is a must-watch.

'Parks and Recreation'

Image via NBC

The well-known mockumentary comedy show, Parks and Recreation, cast Eichner in its 6th season. He joined the cast as a guest star in 2013 as Donna’s Eagleton counterpart, Craig Middlebrooks.

Craig joins the Pawnee Parks and Recreation Department when Pawnee absorbs Eagleton, and his character’s impulsivity and anger issues are so hilariously done. Not only is this show simply worth the watch, but fans of Eichner would adore the watch.

'Friends From College'

Friends From College is a tragi-comedy series that follows a close-knit group of friends who are alumni of Harvard University as they navigate their 40s. They are ambitious, messy, and romantically interwoven with each other. Eichner plays Dr. Felix Forzenheim, Max’s (one of the core collegiate friends) fiancé.

While this is a comedy series, Eichner puts his acting chops to the test as he digs into a character that is not as similar to him than his other performances.

'Noelle'

Noelle is a 2019 Christmas film from Disney that was intended to create an incentive for users to subscribe to Disney+, their new streaming service (at that time). The film follows Noelle Kringle, the daughter of Santa. When her brother, Nick, is stressed from the pressure of having to take over as Santa, he runs away.

Now, Noelle has to find him before time runs out. Eichner plays Gabriel Kringle, Noelle’s cousin who works in tech support. He’s also a wonderful watch in this film, and Noelle is perfect for the holiday season.

'American Horror Story'

Image via Ryan Murphy/Instagram

Ryan Murphy’s American Horror Story is one of the most iconic horror series of all time. The series spans multiple seasons, and Eichner happened to be a cast member in two of them. In the seventh and eighth seasons (Cult and Apocalypse, respectively), Eichner joined as recurring roles.

In American Horror Story: Cult he played Harrison Wilton and Charles “Tex” Watson, and in American Horror Story: Apocalypse he played Brock and Mutt Nutter. AHS is a very different feel than what he usually does in terms of acting, and Eichner knocks it out of the park!

'Impeachment: American Crime Story'

Eichner was involved in yet another Murphy production Impeachment: American Crime Story. In the historic Impeachment series that chronicled the Sex Scandal concerning former US President Bill Clinton and Monica Lewinsky.

In the series, Eichner portrays Matt Drudge, a right-wing media figure who covered news and current events. With such a tough character (and a real person), Eichner was challenged with a hard task. Yet again, though, Eichner performed wonderfully.

'Bob’s Burgers'

Bob’s Burgers is a classic cartoon about Bob Belcher, a 3rd-generation restauranteur who runs Bob’s Burgers with his wife and three kids. This absurdist cartoon has some very funny and off-beat jokes and an incredible voice cast.

Eichner joined the cast as the recurring character Mr. Ambrose, a flamboyant librarian and cheerleading coach. Eichner, believe it or not, has a perfect voice and personality for voice acting—and he does it well!

'Dickinson'

Image via Apple TV+

Dickinson, the AppleTV+ original series that follows the famous writer Emily Dickinson and her journey into young adulthood, also happened to cast Eichner in a cast role.

The show is known for including real historical figures in the show, and Eichner was cast as Walt Whitman in one of the episodes in Season 3. Not only is this series a wonderful watch, but Eichner’s performance is extremely well done.

