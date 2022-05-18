On the heels of the trailer debut, Universal Pictures has also unveiled the first poster and images for Bros, a new romantic comedy co-written by and starring Billy Eichner. Bros is billed as “the first romantic comedy from a major studio about two gay men,” and features an entirely LGBTQ+ principal cast.

The slightly racy poster shows the lead couple with their backs to the camera, grabbing each other’s butts. The tagline reads, “A romantic comedy that gives you all the feels.” While the poster doesn’t advertise Eichner’s involvement, it does highlight the fact that Bros comes “from the producer of Trainwreck and Bridesmaids,” and “the director of Forgetting Sarah Marshall,” without identifying either of them. All in all, it’s a rather brave move to let the concept do the heavy lifting, without relying on known faces to lure audiences.

The producer, of course, is Judd Apatow, who has had a long and successful partnership with not only Universal, but also director Nicholas Stoller, with whom he made Forgetting Sarah Marshall, its spinoff Get Him to the Greek and The Five-Year Engagement. Bros arrives at a particularly murky time for theatrical romantic comedies. The pandemic essentially served as the final nail in the genre’s coffin, with most rom-coms debuting directly on streaming platforms.

There have been a couple of highlights this year, though. Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson-starrer Marry Me, also a Universal film, did decent business theatrically, as did Paramount’s The Lost City, which, truth be told, also combined the action-adventure genres.

The other pictures show Eichner and his co-star, Luke Macfarlane, sitting at the dinner table, and having a bit of a cute moment at the beach. In another picture, Eichner’s character appears to be at a pride parade. Eichner is perhaps best known for the reality show Billy on the Street. He’s also honed the same savage on-screen persona in the shows Difficult People and Parks and Recreation.

Also starring Ts Madison, Monica Raymund, Guillermo Díaz, Guy Branum, and Amanda Bearse, Bros is produced by Apatow, Stoller and Joshua Church, and executive produced by Eichner. The film is slated for a theatrical release on September 30.

You can get a better look at the images and the poster here, and read the film's official synopsis down below:

From the ferocious comic mind of Billy Eichner (Billy on the Street, 2019's The Lion King, Difficult People, Impeachment: American Crime Story) and the hitmaking brilliance of filmmakers Nicholas Stoller (the Neighbors films, Forgetting Sarah Marshall) and Judd Apatow (The King of Staten Island, Trainwreck, The Big Sick), comes Bros, a smart, swoony and heartfelt comedy about finding sex, love and romance amidst the madness.

