We’re less than two weeks away from the highly anticipated release of Bros, the LGBTQIA+ romantic comedy that makes movie history simply by hailing from a big studio. Bros stars Billy Eichner (American Horror Story) and Luke Macfarlane (Killjoys) as two gay guys with very different personalities: While Bobby (Eichner) is more recluse and loves being by himself, Aaron (McFarlane) is a jock who’s always at clubs with his shirt off. As rom-coms go, the opposites attract, and they fall for each other. At the same time, the comedy chronicles the opening of a legendary LGBTQIA+ museum that features board members from all the colors in the pride flag. The movie is produced by Judd Apatow, who made Hollywood history with genre-defining comedies like The 40-Year-Old Virgin and Superbad. Bros is directed by Nicholas Stoller, who previously helmed Forgetting Sarah Marshall and Neighbors 1 and 2. Stoller pens the script with Eichner.

Shortly before the film world premiered at this year's Toronto International Film Festival, Collider’s own Steve Weintraub sat down with some of the cast at the Collider Supper Suite and Media Studio at Marbl to discuss to talk about the comedy and the glass ceiling it’s about to break.

The laid-back and spoiler-free interview featured most of the board members of the LGBTQIA+ museum of the story, including Eve Lindley (After Yang), TS Madison (Zola), Dot-Marie Jones (Glee), Jim Rash (Community), and Miss Lawrence (The United States vs. Billie Holiday). They all talked about filming, representation, never losing track of what makes a romantic comedy good, preparation, having fun on set, and more during a very fun conversation.

Check out the full interview on the video above to hear the cast talk about the Bros experience, including:

Eve Lindley celebrating the full LGBTQIA+ cast;

TS Madison talking about being at the center of a historical moment;

Miss Lawrence’s background;

LGBTQIA characters and actors stepping away from the one-dimensional, comic relief roles;

Dot-Marie Jones on what this movie means for a seasoned professional;

Jim Rash on historical aspects and the core of the movie;

Common tropes of romcoms;

TS Madison quoting RuPaul and saying to herself: “Don’t f—it up”;

Supporting each other on set;

Filming the important exhibit opening day scene and how it would feel in real life;

How long it took for the five of them to shoot all their scenes together;

Different worlds coming together in Zoom meetings;

How much improve was worked into comedic moments;

The “Bros Comedy Special”.

